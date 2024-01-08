Jo Koy roasted as “worst host” in Golden Globes history

The 2024 Golden Globes has been dealing with a scandal as host, comedian Jo Koy, has come under fire for his inappropriate jokes.

The beginning of a new year means award season is finally among us the Golden Globes, Emmys, and Grammy headline the first few weeks of the year before the coveted Oscars steals the show in March.

To kick things off, both TV and movie fans came together yesterday to celebrate the best of both genres during the Golden Globes, but not everything seemed to go as planned.

The host for the evening, comedian Jo Koy, was quickly denounced by social media users as being one of the worst award show hosts in history as he continued to make demeaning and off-putting jokes.

Twitter rips into Koy’s mean-spirited Golden Globe jokes

During his opening monologue, Koy remarked that people shouldn’t hold his material to a high standard as he was hired to host the show not even two weeks before and the Golden Globes writers didn’t give him their ‘best.’

“Some I wrote, some other people wrote,” Koy explained, “Yes, I got the gig 10 days ago! You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. You’re kidding me right? Slow down, I wrote some of these and they are the ones you are laughing at.”

One of the biggest misses of the night definitely came when the comedian mocked Greta Gerwig’s billion-dollar film Barbie, unfairly comparing the movie to its blockbuster counterpart Oppenheimer.

“‘Oppenheimer’ is based on the 721-page Pulitzer Prize-winning book about the Manhattan Project — and ‘Barbie’ is about a plastic doll with big boobies,” Koy said to little to no applause.

Koy also made a joke about Taylor Swift and the NFL, which didn’t seem to go down too well with the singer herself.

It seemed like the celebrities in the room didn’t take too kindly Koy’s Barbie remark as Selena Gomez and Helen Mirren, who narrated Barbie, could be seen shaking their heads in the audience.

Of course, it wasn’t just celebrities who weren’t exactly happy with Koy’s hosting material as many Twitter users had no problem airing their grievances online.

While the Golden Globes didn’t have the greatest host, at least the actual show itself saw many wins with Succession and The Bear sweeping their categories along with Killers of the Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone making history as the first Indigenous best actress winner in Golden Globes history.

