Jim Carrey will return in Sonic 4 on one important condition

Is Dr Robotnik really dead? We won’t find out until Sonic the Hedgehog 4, and there’s a possibility that Jim Carrey reprises his villainous role – on one condition.

Carrey made his debut as the blue blur’s iconic, mustached foe in 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog, foiled by the titular hero and left stranded on a mushroom-infested planet.

He returned in Sonic 2, enlisting the help of a familiar spiky-fisted echidna to get revenge and steal the Master Emerald. It didn’t go to plan, and he appeared to die in the final battle… until Sonic 3, where he reluctantly teamed up with Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles to fight Shadow.

Article continues after ad

Their allyship was short-lived, thanks to Robotnik reuniting with his grandpa Gerald. However, by the end of Sonic 3, he sacrificed himself for the greater good. Unless…

Sonic 4 needs a “fun idea” for Jim Carrey’s return

Paramount Pictures

While speaking to Cinema Today, Carrey was asked if he plans to return in Sonic 4 (the star previously hinted he’d retire after Sonic 2).

Article continues after ad

“I’ve just decided, instead of retiring, I’ve decided to ‘power rest’ between projects,” he explained.

“I’m definitely open [to Sonic 4]. I’m open to the idea. Generally they come to me with the next idea and if I go, ‘Oh, that sounds fun’, then I’ll do it. I don’t feel locked to anything in life unless it’s something that interest me.

Article continues after ad

“I certainly love this crew, I love this gang that makes these movies and I love the fans. I think there’s a lot of really great energy around it, and great responses. And the fans jump in and go like, ‘How about it if you do this?’ and they’ve been super helpful. I think we’re all making this movie together.”

Speaking to Dexerto, director Jeff Fowler also teased the possibility of Carrey returning as Robotnik.

Article continues after ad

“Jim loves playing this character, I love working with Jim. It’s far too soon to speculate… any opportunity to [keep working with him] would be welcomed,” he said.

Article continues after ad

Check out the best Easter egg in Sonic 3 you missed, find out how the movie changes Shadow and Maria’s story, and read our interview with Sonic 3’s director, who addressed whether or not Sonic 4 will be based on Sonic Heroes.