Jensen Ackles says this Marvel actress was “horrible to work with”

A classic Jensen Ackles interview is going viral yet again, in which he calls out former Fantastic Four actress Jessica Alba.

A clip of the Soldier Boy actor speaking on Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast Inside of You has him throwing some light shade on Jessica Alba, and fans on social media are picking up on it yet again.

The two were co-stars when Ackles appeared on Alba’s sci-fi action series Dark Angel. This was in 2002, just a few short years before Alba was cast as Sue Storm in Fantastic Four and Ackles’ star-making turn on Supernatural.

Article continues after ad

“She was under an immense amount of pressure on that show,” Ackles explains. “She was young, she was in a relationship [with co-star Michael Weatherly] that was rocky and causing some stress, and I was the new, fresh face on the set who wasn’t really there for Season 1.”

“I was the new kid on the block and I got picked on by the lead. Like the worst kind of bickering a brother and sister could do. She had it out for me. I don’t think it was she didn’t like me, it was just like ‘oh, here’s the pretty boy the network brought in for more window dressing.'”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“So very quickly, I was like, okay, fight fire with fire. I was just like, ‘Oh, looks like we’re getting b**** Alba today. Everybody hold onto your nuts.'”

Ackles joined the Dark Angel cast in Season 2 as Alec, a clone who was a pseudo-love interest to Alba’s Max. The clip of the interview has started ticking back up in the public eye since being shared by the account Physical Media, and fans are loving the clip.

Article continues after ad

“Terrible comeback but ‘hang onto your nuts’ was great,” one fan said.

Another fan shone some light on the drama behind the interactions, saying, “[Ackles] was to be her Love interest in season 2 and they were going to kill off her REAL BF/Fiance at the time Michael Weatherly’s, character Logan she threw a fit, won, and treated Jensen horribly over it”

Amazon Jensen Ackles is going viral for a story he shared about the stress of working on Dark Angel.

It’s not all bad, though. Jensen does relay some positive stories where he and Alba supported each other, including one where she held him after his grandfather had died.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“If she walked in, we’d be all hugs,” Ackles says. “But she didn’t make it easy on me.”

Alba has kept a relatively low profile in recent years, starring in the 2024 Netflix action romp Trigger Warning and two seasons of the Bad Boys spin-off L.A.’s Finest.

Ackles, meanwhile, has been busy with Prime Video, where he’ll star in the upcoming thriller series Countdown and reprise his role as Soldier Boy for The Boys’ final season and upcoming prequel spin-off, Vought Rising.

Article continues after ad

For more The Boys, check out our ranking of Season 4’s gnarliest deaths, our guides to Shape Shifter, Webweaver, and Tek Knight’s sidekick Laddio, and what the deal is with the Red River Institute.

You can also find the best new TV shows heading to streaming this month, as well as binge-worthy series and how to watch them.