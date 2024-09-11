Jennifer Lopez & Matt Damon ‘theory’ goes viral after Ben Affleck divorce

After Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon were spotted out in the wild, fans have been wondering if something is going on amid her divorce from Ben Affleck.

The name “Ben Affleck” is rarely said without the name “Matt Damon” accompanying it. The duo have become known as Hollywood’s best friends, with the two growing up together and winning their first Oscars as a pair for their 1997 movie, Good Will Hunting.

Even when Affleck got back together with Lopez, who he’d previously been engaged to in 2002, all eyes were still on his friendship with Damon. As such, when Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, 2024, the plot thickened.

Then, on September 6, Lopez and Damon were spotted sitting next to each other at the Toronto International Film Festival screening of Lopez’s new movie, Unstoppable. The two were seen holding hands and engaging in “serious conversation.” Now, theories of an “affair” are circulating, and the internet is obsessed.

“Nobody wants to hear it but the actual funniest outcome is if these two have been having an affair,” said one X/Twitter post, which has since been removed after garnering over 147k likes.

Others jumped in with various comments and jokes, with many leaning into the idea that Lopez and Damon might have a secret history.

“We got Challengers at home,” said one X user, referring to the 2024 movie that featured a complicated (and toxic) three-way relationship.

“I genuinely don’t think he’d cheat on Ben like that,” another wrote.

A third said: “I mean, the tea would be SCALDING if this turned out to be true. Hollywood could never keep up with this drama!”

However, others are taking this for what it is: a conversation between two people who know each other quite well.

“You all such weirdos, why you want them to be cheaters so bad,” argued one user, while another pointed out: “A severe misunderstanding of the dynamic I fear.”

