Jennifer Lawrence Oscar-winner with 92% Rotten Tomatoes score is now on Netflix

Silver Linings Playbook won Jennifer Lawrence an Oscar back in the early 2010s, and now the movie is coming to Netflix.

Back in the early 2010s, Jennifer Lawrence was one of the biggest names if not the biggest in Hollywood, as everything she worked on appeared to be both popular with the public as well as critically acclaimed.

Fresh off the success of The Hunger Games, and having already earned an Oscar nomination for her role in 2010’s Winter’s Bone, Lawrence’s career took another win as she gained an Academy Award in 2012.

And finally, the movie that gained her such a prestigious award is now available to watch on Netflix.

Silver Linings Playbook is now on Netflix

The Oscar-nominated drama movie The Silver Linings Playbook is now available to watch on the streaming service Netflix, as of October 17.

The synopsis of the movie reads: “After losing his job and wife and spending time in a mental institution, Pat Solatano (Bradley Cooper) winds up living with his parents (Robert De Niro, Jacki Weaver). He wants to rebuild his life and reunite with his wife, but his parents would be happy if he just shared their obsession with the Philadelphia Eagles. Things get complicated when Pat meets Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence), who offers to help him reconnect with his wife if he will do something very important for her in exchange.”

The movie was a critical darling, earning Oscar nominations and a 92% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes. And with Jennifer Lawrence’s win for Best Actress, that has only cemented this movie in cinematic history.

Check out the trailer below:

Silver Linings Playbook is also available to rent and buy both digitally and psychically from retailers such as Amazon Prime.

