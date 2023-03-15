Jenna Ortega admits she initially “passed” on Wednesday role multiple times

Wednesday and Scream 6 actor Jenna Ortega has admitted that she initially passed on the role of Wednesday multiple times before finally saying yes to the part.

Jenna Ortega is one of the most promising young stars of late, with her star turn as Wednesday Adams in the Netflix series catapulting her fame to new heights. However, Ortega has opened up about getting the role and how despite it having now become such a massive opportunity for the actor, she initially said no multiple times.

During an interview with The Times UK, Ortega revealed why she said no and then how she eventually came to say yes.

“I got the email, passed on it. I had done so much TV in my life, all I’ve ever wanted to do is film. When I first started acting, I don’t want to say nobody believed in me, but at the same time, nobody believed in me. You have to prove yourself. It’s only in the last three or four years that I’ve been able to start going up for film.”

Jenna Ortega reveals Tim Burton helped encourage her to say yes to Wednesday

Ortega added that, “I was scared that by signing on to another television show it could prevent me from doing other jobs I really wanted and cared about. The only reason I went back is because [Tim Burton] is such a legend, and we just happened to get along very well. But even then I said, ‘Ah, no, I think I’m okay,’ a couple [more] times.”

Wednesday was a surprise hit for Netflix, breaking viewership records and becoming one of the biggest shows of 2022. As a result, the series has already been given the green light for a second season.

For those wanting to see Ortega before Wednesday season 2 drops, however, Scream 6 is currently in theatres and is being called one of the best yet for the beloved horror franchise. The film opening to the biggest weekend for the whole Scream franchise.

In Dexerto’s review of the film, we wrote that “Scream 6 proves its worthy place in the franchise, with a great mix of comedy, scares, heart, and of course, kills.”