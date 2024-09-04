Jeff Goldblum only has one movie on Netflix and it’s one of the greatest films of all time

Despite having only one of Jeff Goldblum’s films currently streaming on Netflix, it just so happens to be one of the most beloved biblical adaptations of all time.

Goldblum is one of the biggest names when it comes to the streaming service, as his new series Kaos is fulfilling the Succession-sized hole many viewers were missing.

However, while the actor rakes in the praise for the TV series, Netflix is currently streaming only one of the actor’s movies and it’s not one of his dinosaur hits.

Article continues after ad

Instead, the platform is currently home to the 1998 movie musical The Prince of Egypt, an adaptation of the Book of Exodus that follows the life of Moses and his destiny of leading the Hebrews out of Egypt.

Goldblum plays Moses’ biological brother Aaron, who begins the movie by being incredibly resentful to the prince due to the fact that their mother sent him off to have a better life than he and his sister Miriam (Sandra Bullock) got to lead.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Besides Goldblum, The Prince of Egypt is brimming with an A-list cast, with Val Kilmer playing Moses, Ralph Fiennes as his older brother, Rameses, Michelle Pfeiffer as Tzipporah, Moses’ wife, and so much more.

While the movie takes a lot of inspiration from the second book of the Bible, its musical delivery is completely original, as DreamWorks wanted their second-ever animated feature to stand out from the onslaught of Disney musicals.

Despite being a movie based on one religious text, The Prince of Egypt has maintained an impressive score of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes due to its stunning visuals and quotable songs.

Article continues after ad

While some viewers can’t look past its retelling of biblical events, others couldn’t praise the film enough as one referred to the film as “an inspiring translation of biblical grandeur, turning the story of one of history’s greatest heroes into an entertaining, visually dazzling cartoon.”

For more, keep up with all the movies streaming in September and check out guide to the best movies of 2024 so far.