The Republican party has decided on their next candidate for Vice President, but JD Vance may already be familiar to you – and it’s thanks to one of Netflix’s worst-ever rated movies.

Not only has he served as junior United States senator from Ohio since 2023 – and is now an integral part of the Trump presidential campaign – JD Vance is also a well-known author.

In fact, he’s so well known that Netflix picked up his 2016 memoir and turned it into one of the most-hated adaptations on the streaming service, Hillbilly Elegy.

Based on Vance’s upbringing, the movie follows a young Yale Law student who reflects on his family’s history and his future after returning to his Appalachian hometown… and, according to fans, that’s all you need to know.

Hillbilly Elegy has a score of 25% on Rotten Tomatoes – a score that hasn’t changed much since its release in 2020.

As expected, reviews weren’t exactly glowing. Charles Bramesco at Inside Hook wrote: “Why did Amy Adams and Glenn Close choose to do such a bad movie?

Witney Seibold of Critically Acclaimed Podcast agreed: “Boasting authenticity, but bleeding phoniness, Ron Howard’s latest is one of the clumsier attempts at Oscar bait in recent memory.”

“A truly awful movie actually makes choices. Sadly, Hillbilly Elegy should be a eulogy for Howard’s career,” Eric Marchen at Rogers TV wrote.

With JD Vance’s vice presidential nomination confirmed, the discourse around his film has resurfaced – and people aren’t ready to forgive him.

“Hillbilly Elegy was so bad I almost canceled my Netflix subscription,” remarked one fan, while another remembered, “Well, Hillbilly Elegy is shooting up to the top of the Netflix charts for a good ten minutes until everyone turns it off on account of its being literally the most boring film in the history of cinema.”

Another mused: “Hillbilly Elegy gonna be on that Netflix homepage this week. Don’t be fooled into watching.”

As of writing, Hillbilly Elegy hasn’t managed to re-enter Netflix‘s top 10 chart. But as one user pointed out, “Hillbilly Elegy is about to be the most watched thing on Netflix,” meaning this could easily change.

If you did fancy watching, Hillbilly Elegy is on Netflix now.