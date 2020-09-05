Jason Momoa rumored for lead role in Netflix’s Witcher prequel

Following on from the success of The Witcher’s debut season, Netflix are reportedly targeting Jason Momoa to lead their prequel, Blood Origins.

Netflix’s The Witcher was soaked up by the masses, with over 76 million watching Henry Cavill lead as Geralt of Rivia in the series’ debut month alone.

It’s popular reception and astronomical viewership figures led to the announcement of a prequel series, called The Witcher: Blood Origin. Set some 1,200 years before Geralt's, the spinoff series is geared towards educating the audience on the origins of Witchers.

But with the second season of The Witcher penned for a 2021 release, fans are eager to learn more about the prequel… Or more specifically, who will be starring in it.

Jason Momoa to lead The Witcher: Blood Origins?

Trusted industry insider, Daniel Richtman, has previously claimed that Netflix are gunning to cast Momoa as the lead for Blood Origins. Although, this is yet to be confirmed, since the show is still in the very early stages of pre-production.

Yet the Aquaman star proverbially threw more fuel into the firepit of rumors, after sharing fan artwork of him and Cavill side-by-side to his Instagram story.

The fan-made rendition shows Cavill — as Geralt of Rivia — with his back to Momoa, who is dressed as you’d expect someone at the inception of the common era to look. The 41-year-old captioned the artwork by tagging his former DC co-star and adding nothing but “what’s up homie” as the message.

Naturally, this led to a frenzy of speculation as to whether Momoa would definitely be leading a role on The Continent. And while Netflix is yet to reveal the full casting log, fans will certainly be hoping that Momoa leads a star-studded cast.

Should the Aquaman star be fit for the bill, he’ll have big shoes to fill, following Henry Cavill’s acclaimed role as Geralt of Rivia. Who knows, perhaps more will be following, since it appears that the DC universe seems to sport a wealth of talent fit for Cintra.