Jason Momoa officially joins the DCU as a long-rumored anti-hero

Jason Momoa’s DCU future was in doubt as James Gunn and Peter Safran build the DCU, but Momoa’s future in the franchise is once again set with a fan-favorite antihero.

As the forthcoming DCU film and TV slate gradually rebuild DC’s roster of cinematic heroes, Jason Momoa’s turn as Arthur “Aquaman” Curry has long been an ambiguous one. Aquaman 2 was beset with production difficulties, and the film boasted confusing canonicity as a remnant of the DCEU right before its massive DCU reset.

Jason Momoa’s Curry turn was overall a boon for the DCEU, leaving many fans disappointed at speculation that his time in DC was over. Fear not, because Momoa’s just been confirmed to return to the emergent DCU as a long-rumored powerhouse of an antihero.

Jason Momoa will officially return as the DCU’s Lobo

Jason Momoa just announced today (via Instagram) that he will indeed be joining the emergent DCU as Lobo, the extraterrestrial anti-hero, in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Warner Bros./DC

Momoa himself fueled rumors that his “dream” DC project (widely speculated as Lobo) was in development as early as November 2022, but the star finally confirmed today (via Instagram) that his interpretation of Lobo is now officially greenlit.

The character’s appearance in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (a foundational film for the DCU) was confirmed today via Deadline. Fans of Lobo, the immortal, violent intergalactic bounty hunter, had widely hoped for the confirmation, given both Momoa’s public excitement and his fit for the role.

House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock has already been confirmed as Supergirl herself, with Matthias Schoenaerts joining as main antagonist Krem of the Yellow Hills. The film’s plot is tightly guarded, but it will be based on the Woman of Tomorrow comics.

The forthcoming plans for the first chapter of the DCU are shaping up nicely. While you wait for Supergirl to hit the silver screen, catch up on the rest of the slate or that stunning new Superman trailer, or read up on Lobo and the history of the Momoa rumors.