Jason Momoa is confident that “Aquaman Will be Involved in the DCU’

Aquaman actor Jason Momoa is confident that his character will continue to have a place in the DC extended universe, with the star also hinting at what fans can expect from the upcoming Aquaman 2 film.

Jason Momoa has played Aquaman in multiple DC films, including Justice League as well as the standalone Aquaman movie. And while the DC is set to change dramatically in the future and after the upcoming Flash film, Momoa is confident that the character has a place in the new direction that new bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn and working towards.

In a new interview with Total Film, Momoa expressed his excitement at the future of the DCU, while also teasing that the upcoming Aquaman sequel is one that fans should get excited for.

Jason Mamoa says there is “no one bigger” than Aquaman in DC

Warner Bros. Aquaman was a lead character in Zach Snyder’s Justice League

“I absolutely think Aquaman will be involved in the DCU,” Momoa said. “It’s on, bro – there’s no one bigger than Aquaman! But, also, I hope people are excited to see the new one. It’s fun. I really enjoy doing comedy. There’s some really funny stuff with Patrick Wilson. I really adore him. We had a great time working together. It’s like we’re brothers. There’s a lot of cool stuff happening in this one.”

Despite initial controversy and pushback on the Aquaman sequel in regard to Amber Heard’s involvement in the movie, the follow-up is full steam ahead for its release later in 2023.

Time will tell what happens to Aquaman after The Flash movie airs and resets the universe. However, Momoa does seem confident that he will still be involved and that the character will continue to live on in the years to come.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to be released in US cinemas on December 25, 2023, and in the UK on December 29, 2023.

