Jason Momoa’s role in DC’s Supergirl is one fans think he was “made for”

Jason Momoa has been tapped for a role in Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow, and it’s one that fans have been praying for ever since his reign as Aquaman came to an end.

DC’s Supergirl movie is still very much under wraps for now, with her superpowered cousin getting most of the spotlight thanks to the upcoming Superman movie.

However, Kara’s solo adventure is still in development, with some major announcements already starting to shape what this superhero movie could look like. House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock will play Supergirl, with Matthias Schoenaerts and Eve Ridley in supporting roles as Krem and Ruthye, respectively.

Now, Jason Momoa is on board, playing one of DC’s most rebellious antihero characters to date.

Jason Momoa will play Lobo in Supergirl

It was announced on December 30 that Momoa would be playing Lobo in the upcoming DC movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Comic fans have been tapping Momoa to play Lobo for years, with his physicality matching that of the biker-inspired bounty hunter. Even Momoa himself has spoken publicly about wanting to play the character within the DC universe.

DC

As he said in a 2023 interview with Fandango: “I collect comics, and I don’t do so much anymore… and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I’m like, ‘Hello? It’s the perfect role.’

“If they call me and ask me to play him, it’s a ‘F**k yeah.’ I haven’t received that call, so I don’t want to put any fake news out there, but if they ever call me and ask me to play or ask me to audition, I’m there.”

Then, on December 30, Momoa confirmed the casting news himself in an Instagram post, sharing that same quote alongside the caption, “They called.”

Momoa is the perfect person to play Lobo

Since the news broke, the response from fans has been overwhelmingly positive.

“At last, the DC role he was made for,” said one Reddit user. Another added, “I’m surprised they actually did it but the man was born to play an intergalactic biker with daddy issues.”

“You know he is going to wear a smile on his face every day on set,” said a third.

“That’s pretty dope. Didn’t think I’d ever see Lobo on screen. Great casting,” another added.

Warner Bros. Momoa previously played Aquaman in the DCU

Lobo first appeared in DC comics in 1983. His first run was as a villain, but he was later revived as a bounty hunter in his own series in the 1990s. Creators Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen initially created Lobo as a parody of stereotypical superheroes of the time, but Lobo was soon embraced by comic readers.

As a character, Lobo became known for his love of violence and extreme ways, presented as a large, muscular figure with huge rocker hair. Depending on the style in which he was being drawn, Lobo has been seen dressed in leather glam rock garb or a leotard.

