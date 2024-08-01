Jamie Lee Curtis apologizes for “talking sh*t” about the MCU

Jamie Lee Curtis is trying to make amends after fans called her out for bashing the MCU.

The legendary horror movie icon shared a post on her Instagram, apologizing for comments she made about the MCU while doing press for her upcoming film, Borderlands.

“If I’m a leader, then a leader shouldn’t talk shit about other collaborative art form creators,” Curtis said in the caption on her Instagram post, which is attached to a clip of Borderlands co-star Kevin Hart discussing her role as a leader on the Borderlands set.

The post continues, “My comments about Marvel were stupid and I will do better. I’ve reached out to Kevin Feige and will no longer play in that mud-slinging sandbox of competition, nor will I engage in the toilet paper promotion or game play that is designed for clicks, not content.”

Curtis, in recent years, has fostered a reputation as an enthusiastic supporter of nerd culture. She’s been seen at events such as EVO and BlizzCon in cosplays that hid her identity, and was openly campaigning to appear in Netflix’s One Piece (which very nearly happened).

The comment in question is innocuous enough. When asked what phase the MCU was currently in, Curtis bluntly responded, “Bad.”

This isn’t her first dig at the wildly popular MCU. In a 2022 Instagram post, she took a swipe at Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in comparison to her own multiverse-bending sci-fi romp, Everything Everywhere All At Once.

“[Everything Everywhere All At Once] has a deep BEATING heart and BRILLIANT visual treats, EXTRAORDINARY performances and FANTASTIC BEASTLY FIGHT SCENES… AND it COST LESS than the ENTIRE craft service budget on Doctor Strange and/or any other Marvel movie,” Curtis said in the post.

Borderlands, which stars Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis, is in theaters on August 9, 2024.