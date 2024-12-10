Jamie Foxx reveals what nearly killed him in new Netflix special

Jamie Foxx has explained the “mystery illness” that nearly killed him in a new Netflix comedy special, shedding tears as he describes the near-death experience.

The 70-minute show, which features jokes, music, and much emotion, kicks off with news reports of his death, before Foxx dances onstage and starts telling his story.

In front of an Atlanta crowd, Foxx says, “Atlanta saved my life,” explaining how the nearby Piedmont Hospital put him back together again.

He then makes jokes about speculation concerning his medical emergency, before going into details about what really went down. SPOILERS for Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… ahead.

What happened to Jamie Foxx?

Jamie Foxx suffered brain bleed and a stroke in 2023, both of which nearly killed him.

On April 11, Foxx had a bad headache, so asked for Aspirin. “Before I could get the Aspirin, I went out. I don’t remember 20 days.”

The first doctor he visited gave Foxx a Cortisone shot and sent him home. But his sister insisted there was something wrong, so drove Jamie to Piedmont.

A doctor then explained that Foxx was “having a brain bleed that’s led to a stroke… and if I don’t go into his head right now, we’re going to lose him.”

During the ensuing operation, Foxx says he didn’t see any light, but did see a tunnel. Then post-op, the doctor told Jamie’s sister that: “he may be able to make a full recovery, but it’s going to be the worst year of his life.”

Netflix Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz in the forthcoming Back in Action.

On May 4, 2023, Foxx woke up, and found himself in a wheelchair, ignorant of why he couldn’t walk, and disbelieving that he’d had a stroke.

He then flew to Chicago for rehab, which started with Jamie too dizzy to stand and unable to wipe his own behind.

But he made progress through physical and mental therapy, a superb Denzel Washington impression, multiple conversations with God, and a sexually-charged encounter with Halle Berry.

His ordeal then ends where it began in Atlanta, via Jamie Foxx singing “thank you” to his audience, and everyone who helped him through the health crisis.

