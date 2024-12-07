James Gunn planned three Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 spinoffs, and they might still happen

James Gunn made great strides in building out the cosmic side of the MCU with his Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, but it turns out he had even more in mind before leaving to share leadership of DC Studios.

Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was warmly received by fans and critics alike, with some calling it “one of the best MCU movies ever made.” It deepens our understanding of beloved characters while introducing us to new ones, opening up a number of story possibilities while promising we haven’t seen the end of Star Lord.

James Gunn’s exit from the MCU to helm the growing DC Universe was met with great excitement from DC fans, though it left the future of the Guardians in the MCU a little less certain.

In a new interview, James Gunn revealed that there were three Guardian spin-offs he had hoped to tell at Marvel Studios. Gunn might be gone, but there’s still reason to hope we could see them someday.

James Gunn is open to the Guardians’ MCU future

Marvel Studios

In an interview with Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Gunn revealed that there were “so many” Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 spin-offs that he’d have loved to create. ““I mean yeah, the Ravagers show, I thought could be a fun thing,” he said, following the space pirate crew that, with Yondu, abducted young Peter Quill.

Gunn revealed he had a fleshed-out Quill-centric idea, too. “Legendary Star-Lord really, frankly, we had a whole idea for that. And then Rocket and Groot… To be honest, Rocket and Groot is what Guardians 3 was.

“So, I wanted to do Rocket & Groot first, and then I was talked into doing Guardians 3 instead of Rocket and Groot. I knew I needed to tell Rocket’s story.” The end result of evolving that idea into a new Guardians film produced one of the MCU’s most emotional tales.

On a hopeful note, Gunn explains that, though he left for different pastures, Marvel has his full blessing to continue these characters’ stories, leaving room we might see some of these projects, yet.

“I’m excited for them to go do whatever they want to with Guardians, to take those characters and see more stories with them,” he explained. “Chris has my blessing, they all have my blessing.”

With Chris Pratt willing to continue in the role under the right conditions, there’s hope we could see one of these projects, yet.