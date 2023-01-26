James Gunn didn’t cancel Doom Patrol & Titans: “It precedes us”

Doom Patrol and Titans have been canceled by HBO Max, with the shows set to end after their fourth seasons – but it wasn’t James Gunn’s decision.

Doom Patrol, created by Jeremy Carver, is a DC series following the members of the eponymous superhero group. It stars Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele, alongside Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Alan Tudyk as Mr. Nobody, and more.

Titans first premiered on the DC Universe streaming service in 2018, moving to HBO Max for its third and fourth seasons. It stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson (aka Robin and Nightwing), Curran Walters as Jason Todd, and more.

Both shows have a loyal fanbase and solid reviews – alas, all good things must come to an end, and their fourth seasons will be their last.

James Gunn addressed Doom Patrol & Titans cancelation

Following the announcement that Doom Patrol and Titans will end after their fourth seasons, Gunn took to Twitter to respond to claims the shows were canceled as a result of the new direction taken by him and Peter Safran.

One user wrote: “With @DCDoomPatrol and @DCTitans officially ending due to the new direction of @JamesGunn and Safran. All the fans can say is good luck. It’s a mighty big hill you have to climb to win the majority of fans over who enjoyed the shows and movies. I’ll be kicking my feet up waiting.”

Gunn replied: “The decision to end the series precedes us. But I certainly wish the best for the talented group of creators, actors, and the rest of the crew that produced both shows.”

It’s worth remembering that The Flash and Stargirl, two other major DC shows, will also end after their new seasons. The studio shakeup was in motion before Gunn and Safran were hired.

In a statement, as per Deadline, Titans executive producer Greg Walker said: “I have to thank our incredible fans for their continued support, engagement, and the passionate community they’ve built around our show. We have six episodes left to unleash upon the world that we hope will give our beloved characters the creative closure we all know they deserve.”

Doom Patrol executive producer Jeremy Carver also said: “To our brilliant cast, indomitable crew, fearless writing staff, and, most of all, to our beautiful fans: thank you all the more. You made this a once-in-a-lifetime ride.”

