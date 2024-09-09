Legendary actor James Earl Jones dies at age 93

James Earl Jones, icon of both the big screen and the stage, has died in his home in Dutchess County, NY.

Deadline confirmed the actor died during the early morning hours of September 9, 2024. At this time, no cause of death has been confirmed.

This comes as a huge blow to the acting community as Jones has appeared in some of the most iconic works of the last few decades.

From voicing the soft yet stern Mufasa in The Lion King to the stone-cold mercenary of Darth Vader in the Star Wars Universe, Jones was seen as a tour de force in the world of acting.

While Jones is mainly known for being Darth Vader, he has appeared in dozens of iconic Hollywood flicks fans may not have caught over the years.

He appeared in the hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy Coming to America, the gut-punching baseball drama Field of Dreams, and the independent Christian film Gimme Shelter.

On top of being a well-known movie star, Jones also appeared in various TV shows such as Law & Order, Recess, Will & Grace, and The Big Bang Theory.

Jones was also one of a handful of entertainers that managed to secure the coveted status being the holder of an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards).

The actor won an Emmy for his 1964 guest star role in the drama East Side/West Side, his Grammy win came from his narration on the Great American Documents audiobook in 1977, and his first Tony was for his role in the production of The Great White Hope in 1969.

Unlike other EGOT holders, Jones never officially won a competitive Oscar in a category such as Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, or as a part of the cast for Best Film.

Instead, the actor was given an honorary Oscar award in 2011 as the industry’s way of honoring his six decades in the business.

Jones is survived by his only child, Flynn Earl Jones, whom he had with his late wife, actress Cecilia Hart.