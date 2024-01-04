James Bond movies given trigger warnings over “offensive” content

The James Bond movies are being given trigger warnings for “offensive and outdated” content that exhibitors believe will cause offence today.

The first James Bond novel – Casino Royale – was published in 1953. While the first 007 movie – Dr. No – was released in 1962.

The world has changed dramatically since then, and the Bond movies have acknowledged those changes, with stories and characters becoming more progressive, and M even calling 007 “a sexist, misogynist dinosaur,” and “relic of the Cold War,” in 1995’s Goldeneye.

But the British Film Institute believes that the outdated language and behaviours of those early movies will cause offence today, so have taken steps to ensure that audiences are properly forewarned via a series of trigger warnings.

James Bond movies handed trigger warnings over “offensive” content

The BFI is mounting a season paying tribute to James Bond composer John Barry, during which the Institute is adding disclaimers to multiple 007 movies.

The season is called ‘John Barry: Soundtracking Bond and Beyond,’ and celebrates “the distinctive, darkly beautiful John Barry sound.”

However, a statement on the BFI website warns audiences to “please note that many of these films contain language, images or other content that reflect views prevalent in its time, but will cause offence today (as they did then). The titles are included here for historical, cultural or aesthetic reasons and these views are in no way endorsed by the BFI or its partners.”

Individual films are also getting specific trigger warnings, with 1967’s You Only Live Twice receiving a disclaimer that states the film “contains outdated racial stereotypes.” A reference to the character of Oddjob. And the scene in which Sean Connery’s Bond tries to pass as Asian.

Disclaimers added to more movies in John Barry season

James Bond films aren’t the only movies coming under fire during the John Barry season. Midnight Cowboy includes a message about the Oscar-winner’s “homophobic language and sexual violence.” Peter Sellers movie Never Let me Go has a disclaimer warning about “racist language and attitudes.” While Richard Lester’s Petulia carries a trigger warning over “scenes of domestic violence.”

A spokesperson for the BFI said: “We have flagged a number of films in the season with warnings and put a warning at the start of the season as these are mainly British 60s and 70s titles that need some context.”

The John Barry season runs throughout February, and further information can be found on the BFI website, alongside ticket details.

