Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson smashes Arcane Season 2 to top Netflix charts

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson smashed Arcane Season 2’s viewership over the course of launch week to top the Netflix charts.

Arcane Season 2 has quickly cemented itself as one of the biggest animated launches of the year. The second and final outing of the League of Legends show has broken records left, right, and center.

It’s currently sitting at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and has even secured Emmy nominations once again, rising to the occasion and delivering despite fans’ high expectations.

However, the show did not top the Netflix charts this past week and was beaten out by the boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, which smashed viewership numbers to reign supreme in the number-one spot for the streaming platform.

We’re not talking about a few thousand views difference, as the Paul vs Tyson fight amassed an additional 40 million views over Arcane Season 2 between November 11 and November 17.

Arcane Season 2 sat equal in second place alongside Cobra Kai: Season 6 with 7.4 million views. Outer Banks: Season 4 landed in the fourth spot with 6.1 million views.

Despite the fight playing out exactly how people expected, with Paul winning over the 58-year-old former boxing champion, the fight still generated 46 million views, making it one of the most-watched sporting events ever.

Thousands of users tuning in to the fight were frustrated when the whole platform crashed due to the high volume of engagement.

While it may have lost out of the gate, there is still more Arcane to come, with the third and final part of Arcane Season 2 is set to drop on November 23.

As such, the award-winning animated series will likely reclaim its spot at number 1 on Netflix’s most-watched chart following the epic conclusion.

Given the massive and devastating cliffhanger at the end of Part 2, audiences are eager to tune in and see what will happen to Jinx, Vi, and Caitlyn and how the impending war between them and Ambessa Medarda will play out.