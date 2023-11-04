Jacob Elordi ate pounds of bacon to get into character for Priscilla

Jacob Elordi, who played Elvis in the new film Priscilla, discussed his process to get into character which included eating bacon.

Since its premiere in September, Priscilla, a new biographical film written, directed, and produced by Sofia Coppola, has taken the world by storm.

Based on the 1985 memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Presley, the movie chronicles the life and relationship between Priscilla and Elvis Presley.

While there’s a lot to talk about from the film, one of the oddest is the revelation that Jacob Elordi, who played Elvis, ate an absurd amount of bacon to get into character.

Elordi was at his most unhealthiest while playing Elvis

Coppola, Elordi, and Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla) recently sat down with Entertainment Weekly to give behind-the-scenes commentary about the film.

It was during this conversation that Coppola revealed that Elordi ate a lot of bacon while filming because Priscilla told the crew that Elvis loved to eat really burned bacon.

“I ate a lot of bacon. I averaged about a pound of bacon a day,” Elordi said, “It’s not that noticeable because I’m quite long, but I was the biggest I’ve ever been.”

Spaeny added that Priscilla mentioned that Elvis had a particular bacon spot he loved and would take flights just to get it.

The couple also lived off a diet of peanut butter and banana sandwiches when Elvis was still coming up in the music industry and, even when he was successful, he would continue to eat the sandwiches because it reminded him of being a kid again.

Priscilla is now playing in theaters worldwide. You can check out more of our movies & TV content here.