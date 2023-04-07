Jack Black calls for Rockstar video game movie after The Last of Us

Jack Black wants Rockstar to adapt one of its best video games into a movie after the success of HBO’s The Last of Us.

Super Mario Bros. – the 1993 movie, not the new one – was a bit of a bad omen. For decades, Hollywood tried to capitalize on the growing popularity of video games and transform beloved titles into big-budget movies, but the failures far outweigh the successes.

For every Sonic the Hedgehog and Detective Pikachu, there’s Warcraft, Need For Speed, Assassin’s Creed, and House of the Dead. For every Silent Hill and Werewolves Within, there’s Doom, Hitman, Max Payne, and… Silent Hill: Revelation.

The tide has been turning, with small-screen projects atop the crest, whether it’s The Witcher, Arcane, or The Last of Us, the latter of which is already ranking among the best TV of the decade so far.

Jack Black wants Red Dead Redemption movie after The Last of Us

In a new interview with the BBC around the release of The Super Mario Bros Movie, in which he stars as Bowser, Black praised The Last of Us and discussed another big video game film he’d love to see.

“It was fantastic. And what’s crazy is how loyal it is to the original source material. It’s basically all from the game with just a couple of tweaks. It’s going to win all the awards. They used the video game almost like a storyboard and I was like, ‘Whoa, this looks just the same’,” he said.

“And there are some great games that have yet to be explored in television or film. Maybe there’s going to be a Red Dead Redemption movie? There should be, because I think that [has] just as good or [an] even better story than The Last of Us.”

Rockstar has adapted one of its games into a movie: Max Payne, starring Mark Wahlberg in the titular role, and its baffling creative choices and story saw it rightfully panned by fans and critics alike.

But Black isn’t the only actor keen on a Red Dead movie: Henry Cavill earlier told Gamereactor he thought Red Dead Redemption 2 would be “fun to turn into a movie.”

The Super Mario Bros Movie is in cinemas now. Check out our coverage here, while you can take a look at our Red Dead Redemption stuff here, and our coverage of The Last of Us here.