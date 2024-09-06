Why did iZombie leave Netflix? Removal & where to stream next explained

The CW’s iZombie series is no longer available on Netflix, here’s where fans can stream the show next.

A supernatural procedural series, iZombie ran for five seasons from 2015 through 2019. The CW show gained a cult following during this period and owed some of its success to the network’s exclusive streaming deal with Netflix.

To the chagrin of fans, though, iZombie no longer occupies a spot on the streaming platform after being removed on September 5, 2024.

Here’s why the TV show left the service and where else fans can tune in to watch it.

Why did iZombie leave Netflix?

Amid a rocky period for the network in 2011, The CW inked its first subscription deal with Netflix. The two renewed their agreement in 2016, the terms stating that a show’s full season would hit the streamer soon after its season finale aired.

Shows such as Arrow, iZombie, and Jane the Virgin reached a much wider audience as a result. Since The CW opted not to renew the licensing deal in 2019, iZombie exited Netflix in September 2024.

This change similarly applies to two other CW-produced TV series – Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Where to stream iZombie

Viewers looking to watch iZombie following its Netflix departure can do so via The CW app. As of writing, there are no other streaming options available, yet fans can buy individual episodes or full seasons through Prime Video, Fandango at Home, Apple TV, and YouTube.

It’s worth noting that Apple TV only sells access to the first two seasons, while YouTube just has Seasons 1 through 3 available for purchase.

An adaptation of the comic series by Chris Roberson and Michael Allred, iZombie follows the undead adventures of medical examiner-turned-zombie Liv Moore. Despite her strange condition, Moore continues to assist with murder cases by consuming the brains of victims and unlocking their memories.