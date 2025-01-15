It’s obvious who will die in Daredevil: Born Again after the new trailer

The Daredevil: Born Again finally dropped, promising gritty, bone-crunching action, and a return of some fan-favorite characters. Unfortunately, it also looks like one of the original series’ best won’t survive.

The trailer sees Charlie Cox return as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, catching the audience up over a long conversation with the Kingpin (now mayor) following Murdock’s long hiatus from vigilante moonlighting. The trailer shows the return of Karen Page, as well as Jon Bernthal’s Punisher.



Additionally, there might be a tragedy coming, which has prompted fan fears that a major character death is in the cards for the new series, and we’re pretty certain which one.

The Daredevil: Born Again trailer seems to signal Foggy’s doom

Whatever happened to put Murdock’s Daredevil career on hiatus before the events of Daredevil: Born Again seems tragic, with Murdock telling Fisk “a line was crossed” before the trailer cuts to a scene where his mask slowly falls to a street crawling with police. What line could be crossed with such a heartbreaking effect that it drove Murdock from heroism?

Fisk mentions how Murdock’s fortunes have changed as a lawyer, set over images of Murdock, Page, and Foggy walking happily down the street. The contrast between that clip and Murdock and Page’s demeanor in the rest of the trailer screams happier times of yore, and subsequent Page footage seems related to the crisis precipitating Murdock’s return to vigilante nightlife. We don’t see a Foggy follow-up.

As Murdock’s best friend, confidant, ally, and legal partner, Foggy’s death would shake Murdoch to the core in ways that only Page’s death would. The line crossed could be either ‘something too terrible happened,’ or that an event pushed Murdock over a line he feared crossing again. If Foggy died, that could push him over the edge.

Fans over X have noticed the subtle hints at Foggy’s demise, and there’s already a budding uproar.

We won’t know until the series Disney+ premiere on March 4, 2025, but here’s who we know IS alive and well in present-day Hell’s Kitchen.