It Ends with Us sequel may be doomed due to cast infighting

Despite It Ends With Us being a box office success, a sequel may be off the table due to the highly publicized issues between its leading actors.

It Ends With Us, Colleen Hoover’s controversial novel adaptation, was set to dethrone Deadpool & Wolverine at the box office thanks to an explosion of popularity of the source material on book TikTok and the casting of Gossip Girl alumni Blake Lively.

And, while the movie didn’t reach it’s lofty goal, it did manage to make $204.4 million worldwide.

Article continues after ad

While many fans hoped an adaptation of the follow up novel — It Starts With Us — would be green lit the massive success of its predecessor, any hopes of a sequel have been dashed due to intense cast drama.

It all began during the premiere of It Ends With Us where director and lead actor Justin Baldoni was not photographed with any of the cast. The drama was compounded by the revelation that no one in the cast except for comedian Hasan Minhaj followed the actor on Instagram.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It was also revealed that Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, had a hand in rewriting one of the movie’s most pivotal love scenes, which is speculated to have put a wedge between Lively and Baldoni according to Variety.

And the rift may have become too large to make a follow-up movie as an insider source told Variety, “This is uncharted territory, and nobody has any idea of what a sequel could look like. There’s probably no world where these two will work together again.”

Article continues after ad

Baldoni has not been shy about his desire to step away from the director’s chair for the project, telling Entertainment Tonight, “I think Blake Lively is ready to direct. That’s what I think.”

However, even if Lively and the rest of the cast are on board to make a sequel to Hoover’s work, they have a huge hurdle to jump over as Baldoni and his production studio, Wayfarer, own the rights to both novels.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For more, check out the highest-grossing movies of 2024, alongside new movies streaming this month and the best movies of 2024.