It Ends with Us drops on Netflix and everyone has the same request

Colleen Hoover didn’t just release one banger novel. Now It Ends With Us is on Netflix, fans want more of Lily and Atlas’ story. Sadly, that probably won’t ever happen.

Adapted from the novel of the same name, It Ends With Us follows florist Lily Bloom’s love triangle with neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid and first love Atlas Corrigan.

The controversial movie is probably better known for its cast drama thanks to a public fallout between star Blake Lively and director Justin Baldoni during the press tour.

Article continues after ad

It’s for this reason a sequel might never happen – Baldoni and Lively would likely refuse to work together again for multiple reasons we’ll get into – but now Hoover’s story has hit Netflix, it’s all the people want.

It Starts With Us likely won’t ever be on Netflix

Never mind being able to watch It Ends With Us from the comfort of your own home – it’s available on the streaming service now – it’s all about sequel It Starts With Us for most.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Sony Pictures

There’s a catch though. Unless other actors are onboarded to finish the story, the sequel will likely never get its own adaptation.

Why? That aforementioned cast drama. It began in August 2024 when multiple TikTokkers picked up on “unusual” behavior at the world premiere, with Lively and Baldoni not pictured once together on the red carpet. Instead, Lively brought husband Ryan Reynolds and Deadpool & Wolverine star Hugh Jackman with her.

It was later revealed Reynolds wrote the pivotal scene where Lily and Ryle meet for the first time, which appeared to be news to some of the crew, including Baldoni. This led to rumors of underlying tension caused by Reynolds’ involvement.

Article continues after ad

However, Baldoni also had allegations made against him. Page Six reported industry sources saying, “It’s not just Blake. None of the cast enjoyed working with Justin… They certainly didn’t talk to him at the premiere.”

They also alleged Baldoni made the on-set atmosphere “extremely difficult,” while also making Lively feel “uncomfortable” about her post-partum body.

Article continues after ad

A source later confirmed to People magazine that neither the cast nor author Colleen Hoover would “have anything to do with him.”

Article continues after ad

None of the above allegations were ever confirmed by any cast members. However, the PR media storm it generated has likely ended any chance for It Starts With Us.

According to Variety, Baldoni holds the cinematic rights to the movie and Hoover’s sequel novel, which focuses on the blossoming relationship between Lily and Atlas.

Yet a source told the outlet “This is uncharted territory, and nobody has any idea of what a sequel could look like. There’s probably no world where these two will work together again.”

Article continues after ad

It Ends With Us is streaming on Netflix now. Take a look at the best movies of 2024, alongside more new movies streaming this month.