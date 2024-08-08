It Ends With Us cast unfollow Justin Baldoni as drama rumors ramp up

It Ends With Us isn’t even in theaters yet, but rumors surrounding behind-the-scenes cast drama are catching fire – and it’s spreading to social media.

One of the biggest new movie releases for the summer is It Ends With Us, the romantic tragedy based on Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel that went viral on TikTok in 2021.

There’s a lot of tension on screen, but it seems there is even more behind closed doors. After the film was first announced, fans were quick to slam the aging up of its cast, but new rumors have surfaced surrounding director and star Justin Baldoni.

Article continues after ad

Now, the cast has reportedly unfollowed Baldoni on Instagram, alongside avoiding answering questions about working with him while on the film’s press tour.

It Ends With Us cast drama rumors explained

At the time of writing, all speculation about the It Ends With Us cast drama has come from online rumors. None of the cast or creative team have either confirmed or spoken about any tension.

Article continues after ad

TikTok user @clairenotdanes took to the social platform to address strange coincidences during the movie’s press tour in a now-viral clip.

Article continues after ad

During the video, she notes that none of the movie’s main cast members follow Baldoni on Instagram, and there aren’t any photos of Baldoni with any of them during the It Ends With Us world premiere.

On top of this, long-time friends of Baldoni were in attendance but only posted about co-star Blake Lively on social media. Lively was instead seen with husband Ryan Reynolds and Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman.

Though it was revealed she played Lady Deadpool last month, fans are speculating the pair might have been in attendance as a distraction for Baldoni’s absence. Similar rumors have started about why Lively chose to wear a dress most famously worn by Britney Spears in 2002.

Article continues after ad

This later led to fans on X/Twitter picking up on Jenny Slate, who plays Allyssa in the movie, avoiding answering a question about working with Baldoni when asked on the red carpet.

Article continues after ad

“I just found out about the whole It Ends With Us cast drama and omg they asked her what it was like to work with Justin and she completely ignored the question,” one fan commented.

While nothing concrete has emerged, fan speculation suggests that because of this, there is underlying tension between Baldoni and the rest of the cast. The cause remains unknown, but fans on Reddit claim to have some ideas.

Article continues after ad

“Saw another video that alleged Blake and Ryan funded a big chunk of the movie in the hopes of pushing Blake for an Oscar nod,” one fan posted. “Blake and Ryan basically took over and assumed creative control, the movie is allegedly directed and written by them but Justin has the credit and is the scapegoat in case the movie bombs. Allegedly!”

“But Blake has said Ryan wrote a crucial scene of the movie,” they added, which is likely a reference to Reynolds writing the movie’s rooftop scene, which Lively confirmed to E! News.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another fan alleged, “I know the editor. Justin and Blake hate each other. Unclear to me why but the editor’s on Justin’s side.”

“There’s nothing random about this. Most movies are complete sh*t shows where everyone hates each other. But you are definitely correct that THIS amount of social media unfollowing etc is rare,” another weighed in.

In our own review, we described It Ends With Us as “just frustratingly average – something we’ve had plenty of in 2024. Peppered with solidly portrayed, surface-level trauma, the movie acts more as a showreel for how cool Blake Lively is, and how much we want to be her regardless of what life throws at us.”

Article continues after ad

It Ends With Us is in theaters from August 9. Check out the best movies of 2024 alongside new movies streaming this month. You can also take a look at the best fall episodes of Gilmore Girls to actually feel like you’re in Maine, the movie’s location.