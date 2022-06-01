Is Zach Braff in Obi-Wan Kenobi?

At the end of the latest Obi-Wan Kenobi, a surprise name popped in the credits, with Zach Braff apparently appearing in Episode 3. But who did the Scrubs star play? Read on as we theorize…

Zach Braff became a household name playing John ‘JD’ Dorian in 175 episodes of the hugely successful sitcom Scrubs.

He then became something of an indie darling by writing, directing, and starring in Garden State in 2004. Since then he’s voiced the title character in Chicken Little, appeared in blockbuster prequel Oz the Great and Powerful, and most recently starred in a remake of Cheaper by the Dozen.

But the movie appearance that might have set up this Star Wars cameo is 2010’s The High Cost of Living, which was directed by Deborah Chow, the Obi-Wan Kenobi showrunner.

Beware of Obi-Wan spoilers ahead…

Who is Zach Braff playing in Obi-Wan Kenobi?

The Obi-Wan Kenobi credits only feature actor names, with characters absent, so until Disney or Braff make a statement on the subject, this is purely speculation.

But there’s a character who stands out – a mole-like alien miner called Freck, who plays a small but key role mid-way through Episode III.

Freck offers Obi-Wan and Leia a lift to the local Spaceport, even though he finds their story “weird.”

What happens to Freck in Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Freck then betrays our heroes, giving them up to the Empire at a nearby checkpoint by advising a Stormtrooper to investigate his passengers out.

Obi-Wan smells the rat, brandishes his lightsaber, kills some Stormtroopers, and uses Freck as a human shield.

But Freck survives the battle, with Obi-Wan then knocking him out. Should that be Zach Braff playing Freck, this might not be the last we see of him in the Star Wars universe.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is currently streaming on Disney+.