Is Yellowstone’s Corrie Smith teasing a secret spinoff?

Yellowstone’s massive finale saw what seems to be a concrete series end as the storied Dutton ranch was torn down board-by-board, but an interesting tease from star Forrie J. Smith suggests that maybe there’s a surprise in store.

After Kevin Costner’s public departure from Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone, fans wondered the obvious as the series’ fifth season wrapped: Is it really over? Clouding matters further is Sheridan and company’s mysterious refusal to pin down whether the finale was the Season 5 finale or wrapping the series entirely.

Series star Forrie J. Smith has taken to Instagram, speaking directly to fans who lament the series’ ride into the sunset, but his update brings whole new questions into the mix.

Yellowstone ain’t over ’til it’s over

In Smith’s Instagram post, he encouraged the wide Yellowstone fan base with a cryptic word of encouragement for anyone heartbroken that the series is over: Maybe it isn’t as over as it seems.

“Hey Yellowstone addicts,” Smith says at the video’s end, “I would stay together.” Smith then posited two reasons for fans to be unified, “One, out of honor to Cody Ring,” referencing the Yellowstone superfan and creator of the wildly popular group Yellowstone Addicts, “And two, Taylor Sheridan, he ain’t said it’s over. I don’t…”

The video ends with Smith trailing off curiously before the video’s abrupt end, but it leaves so many questions for fans to ponder.

The Ranch dismantled, and major characters departing for a series of spinoffs already in the works (including the Rip and Beth series), it sure seems like Yellowstone is over over. Smith could be teasing one of those projects, but they’re technically not Yellowstone. It would be a curious tease.

On the other hand, we’ve mentioned how well the series sets up a continuation following the Broken Rock reservation (along with Kayce, Monica, and Tate Dutton), and Gil Birmingham commented on how well that could follow Yellowstone’s worldbuilding and themes. Could that be the tease?

Check out our speculation about what’s to come and stay together. We’ll keep you looped in if any new updates drop about Yellowstone’s future.