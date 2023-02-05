Is Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 9 streaming tonight? The hit western show is halfway through its fifth season, so when will Episode 9 be available to watch?

Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan’s titanic western, returned to our screens in November last year with its biggest premiere yet.

We picked up with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) being sworn in as Montana’s new governor, but after Episode 8, fans have been left on tenterhooks: will Jamie (Wes Bentley) kill Beth (Kelly Reilly)?

If you’re waiting to tune into the fifth episode of Yellowstone’s fifth season, you may be wondering: is it streaming tonight, and if not, when is it out?

When is Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 9 streaming?

Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 9 isn’t streaming tonight. The show is on a mid-season break and isn’t expected to return until summer this year. An exact release date has not been announced.

The fifth season of Yellowstone is said to be the show’s biggest yet – but it’s come at a price. While we’ve been able to enjoy eight episodes, we’re going to have to wait a little while longer for other six.

Even Wes Bentley told Gold Derby: “I can’t tell you anything because I don’t know myself, and to be honest even if I did know anything, I don’t know if I would say. It’s so much fun seeing the reaction and it’s all come from it being unexpected.

“I really don’t know, it’s going to be fascinating for me to find out too… I believe in what Taylor [Sheridan] is doing, and I’m waiting on pins and needles, like everybody else.”

It’s not all bad news: 1923 has just been renewed for Season 2, and you can watch Episode 5 tonight.

In the meantime, you can check out our other Yellowstone and TV hubs below:

