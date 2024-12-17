Is Yellowstone really over? What’s next for Taylor Sheridan’s Western universe

An a finale episode filled with tears, goodbyes, and plenty of blood, many fans of Taylor Sheridan’s Western megahit are asking the same question: Is Yellowstone actually over?

Any confusion over Yellowstone‘s latest installment would be completely justified. With a two-year gap between Season 5 Parts 1 and 2, major changes in the Yellowstone cast, and an onslaught of news surrounding new spinoff shows, it’s been difficult to keep track.

But Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 14 aired on December 15, and it had all the markings of an ending. Kayce and his family finally found a way to start their own life on East Camp, Beth, Rip, and Carter were free of the ranch, and Jamie got his comeuppance.

But with some marketing referring to this as the “season finale” rather than series finale, plus teases from the cast about potential futures for their characters, what does it all mean? Was that truly the end? Here’s what you need to know.

Was that the last episode of Yellowstone?

Sadly yes – Season 5 Episode 14, “Life Is a Promise”, was the series finale of Yellowstone, meaning the flagship show that began in 2018 is now officially over.

There won’t be a Season 6, and there aren’t any more episodes to come in Season 5. Episode 14 was the big finale, which saw Kayce and Beth finally rid themselves of the ranch after selling it at a bargain price to Thomas Rainwater, ultimately protecting its future. By returning the land to the people of the Reservation, the Dutton prophecy was finally fulfilled.

Of course, there were complaints about the way the show ended. But whether we like it or not, that’s Yellowstone over and done with, and the only way to get more of your Dutton fill is to watch one of the many preexisting or upcoming Yellowstone spinoffs.

Why did Yellowstone end?

Neither Paramount nor Taylor Sheridan actually explained the reason for Yellowstone coming to an end (it was expected that the show would run for several more seasons), but a lot of it has to do with Kevin Costner leaving the show back in 2023.

In May 2023, it was announced that Costner wouldn’t be returning in Season 5 Part 2. Rumors of a feud between him and Sheridan quickly grew, but it was pinned down to multiple issues.

Namely, Costner was busy working on his four-part movie series, Horizon: An American Saga. It was later revealed that Costner’s schedule was altered when Yellowstone Season 5 had been split into two parts. When it came down to conflicting schedules, Costner then chose to prioritize his passion project.

Other issues, like creative differences and failed pay negotiations, were also cited as being part of the problem. Four days after Costner’s exit was revealed, Paramount then announced that the show would be coming to an early end with the conclusion of Season 5 Part 2.

However, that doesn’t mean the wider Yellowstone universe is over with.

What’s next in the Duttonverse?

Although the main Yellowstone series is over, there are four spinoff shows currently in development, and 1923 Season 2 will be released in February 2025.

The four shows currently in the works include: 6666, The Madison, 1944, and an untitled Beth and Rip spinoff.

Those who watched the final Yellowstone episodes will already be familiar with the 6666. The legendary ranch in Texas will be the subject of its own spinoff, with ex-ranch hand Jimmy said to be the star.

The Madison will focus on a different clan altogether, focusing on a grieving family from New York who find a new way of life on a Montana ranch.

Then there’s 1944, which will join the Yellowstone prequel collection. It’s expected this will have a direct connection to 1923, closing the gap between the Duttons of old and new even more.

Then, as announced in December 2024, there will be a Yellowstone sequel series with Beth and Rip. Not much has been revealed (even Paramount hasn’t officially announced this one), but it’s expected to follow the couple as they settle into their new life in Dillon.

There’s some bad news, though. None of these spinoffs have a release date, and the only one currently in production is The Madison.

For now, the next closest release is 1923 Season 2, which arrives on Sunday, February 23, 2025.

