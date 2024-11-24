Is Yellowstone based on a true story? Real-life connections explained

Yellowstone often pushes the suspension of disbelief to its limits with what the Duttons go through, leaving many to wonder if Taylor Sheridan’s drama is based on a true story.

Since 2018, Sheridan’s Western show has shocked viewers non-stop. From killing off characters in brutal fashion and even eliminating its own leading man, Yellowstone takes the lives of down-to-earth ranchers and turns it into a political bloodbath.

With heritage, legacy, and history all playing into the Dutton family‘s motivations, it begs the question: what’s Yellowstone’s history? Is this all based on a real-life family?

Here’s whether the show is based on a true story, including details of real events that found their way into Yellowstone.

Is Yellowstone based on a true story?

No, the story of John Dutton and his family isn’t based on a real story, and the plot of Yellowstone is entirely fictional.

Yellowstone National Park is real, but Taylor Sheridan created the show and characters from scratch. Unlike the likes of Succession (which is thought to be based on the Murdoch family), Yellowstone isn’t based on real people or ranches.

Which makes sense if you think about it, since the Duttons well and truly go through it over the course of the show. From snakes being thrown in people’s faces to full-blown assassination attempts, there’s plenty of drama, but this was all created for the show.

Yellowstone takes inspiration from real life

There are several moments in Yellowstone that could have been inspired by true events, specifically when it comes to interactions between people and animals.

Yellowstone National Park is an actual place, meaning there have been some true encounters between visitors and wildlife, which ended up leading to two notable in-show moments.

In Season 1 Episode 7, ‘A Monster Is Among Us’, the scene where John Dutton (Kevin Costner) confronts a group of tourists observing a bear could be based on Taylor Sheridan’s real experience witnessing a similar problem.

“It’s great for people to come see [the park],” Sheridan told Men’s Journal in 2022. “But once a year, somebody’s going to put their kid on a buffalo and try to take a picture of it, and that guy’s going to get gored.”

“This is an animal that contests its place on the food chain with us, openly,” he said. “And someone’s like, ‘Oh, it looks friendly!’ It’s interesting how disconnected we’ve become from the natural world.”

Later that episode, Rip encounters a couple dangling off the edge of a cliff. While attempting to save them, he’s attacked by a bear. Ultimately, Rip can’t save the couple, and ends up shooting the bear in self defense.

These scenes are most likely a combination of several real-life encounters in Yellowstone park. Historically, there have been documented incidents of tourists unknowingly endangering themselves, so it’s not surprising Sheridan would want to incorporate such moments.

Alongside this, it’s clear Yellowstone takes inspiration from real ranching families and the struggles they face in their day-to-day life.

The Duttons are a wealthy and well-known family within their community, which won’t be the case for the average American rancher. However, the smaller battles, such as cattle herds getting sick and struggling finances, are likely found in the real lives of actual ranchers.

Yellowstone is a heightened exploration of what it means to be a rancher and a family in business, but there’s truth to be found in how the Duttons go about their world and how they have to fight for their life’s work.

Is the Yellowstone Ranch real?

The Yellowstone Ranch isn’t technically real, but it’s filmed on an actual working ranch called the Chief Joseph Ranch.

The Yellowstone Ranch (aka the Dutton Ranch) is the main setting of Taylor Sheridan’s show, so shooting on a real-life working ranch was always a priority. The Chief Joseph Ranch near Darby, Montana became the location for the show, which is where the Dutton’s ranch and house sits in real life.

In reality, the Chief Joseph is a working ranch with a 5,000-square foot residence. You can actually stay there, too! The ranch offers bookings for the two on-property houses, which serve as Rip and Lee’s cabins in the show.

Sadly, they’re not currently taking reservations.

For more, find out how to watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2. You can also learn more about the Y brand, the Train Station, and see what's going on with Yellowstone Season 6.