With Damien Chazelle’s hit 2014 indie drama Whiplash on Netflix now, here’s what you need to know about if the movie is based on a true story.

Chazelle’s breakout Whiplash, though not without its flaws – in this world, women are an obstacle to the success of men – is ultimately a fantastic and well-written film, one that delves into the themes of perfectionism, dedication, and the dark side of ambition.

The indie drama features impeccable performances from Miles Teller as Andrew Neiman, an aspiring jazz drummer who attends the prestigious Shaffer Conservatory in New York City, and J.K. Simmons as his ruthless instructor Terence Fletcher, who pushes Neiman to the extreme limits.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Whiplash was just added to Netflix, sparking new interest as subscribers tune in to enjoy the Oscar-winning title. While the intricate portrayal of a young musician and his mentor’s strive for perfection certainly seems authentic, is the film based on a true story?

Is Whiplash based on a true story?

No, Whiplash isn’t technically based on a true story, as the characters and the music academy they attend are fictitious – however, the narrative is inspired by Chazelle’s experiences as a jazz drummer.

Article continues after ad

Although filmmaking is Chazelle’s main passion, he previously wanted to make it as a musician. Similar to the relationship between Neiman and Fletcher, while attending Princeton High School, he encountered an intense teacher as he tried out as a jazz drummer for the institution’s studio band.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times back in 2014, Chazelle explained: “I was a jazz drummer, and it was my life for a while, what I lived and breathed every day. It started out, as these things often do, as kind of a hobby and fun and enjoyable and self-expression – all that artistic stuff. And then it became like boot camp. It became like going every day up for execution, and wondering if you were going to get a stay of execution.”

Article continues after ad

Elaborating on the creation of Whiplash, he added: “I wanted to look at the mentality that can breed that sort of intensity, that kind of cutthroat, pressure-cooker feeling, especially a form of music like jazz, that should be – or you’d think should be – all about liberation and improvisation and everything.”

Article continues after ad

Whiplash is available to stream on Netflix now, and you can check out more of our Netflix coverage below:

Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Beef Season 2 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | Stranger Things Season 5 | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2 | The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 | Heartstopper Season 3 | Virgin River Season 6 | Lift