Is Wanda in Vision Quest? Scarlet Witch rumor explained

Wanda Maximoff hasn’t been seen in the MCU since Doctor Strange 2, but new rumors hint her long-awaited return may involve a guest appearance in Vision Quest.

The upcoming Marvel TV show known as Vision Quest will center on The White Vision (Paul Bettany) trying to regain the memories and humanity he lost prior to his appearance in WandaVision.

While the 2021 miniseries focused on the unusual couple, Vision will take center stage as the original character hasn’t been properly seen since Thanos murdered him in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War.

But will Wanda return to the MCU through this project, and how does Vision Quest fit into the WandaVision universe? Here’s everything we know.

Wanda Vision Quest rumours explained

While it hasn’t been confirmed as of this writing, sources have alleged Wanda Maximoff will appear in Vision Quest.

Deadline revealed James Spader, who played Ultron in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, would be reprising his role in Vision Quest.

The outlet added that they had also “heard there is a possibility for Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) to appear, which would make sense given how interconnected the two characters’ stories are in the MCU.”

Disney/Marvel

Olsen made her last appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2022 as the main villain in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The movie’s climax saw her make the ultimate sacrifice by using her powers to destroy Mount Wundagore and all copies of the Darkhold throughout the multiverse, which seemingly ended her life, though it wasn’t shown.

Her death was later confirmed in the trailers for Agatha All Along, so fans weren’t sure if they would see her in the role any time soon.

The Scarlet Witch actress didn’t help boost morale for her return as she told The Times of London in August 2023, “In the last four years, my output has been Marvel. I don’t want…it’s not that I don’t want to be associated as just this character. But I really feel like I need to be building other parts back up for balance. I just need other characters in my life.”

But Vision’s own solo show would be a fitting way for Wanda to make a comeback, as the couple’s story arcs have been wholly intertwined since Vision’s birth in Age of Ultron.

How could Wanda return after Doctor Strange 2?

Wanda could return after her death in Doctor Strange 2 by using the ultimate power of the Darkhold.

While the Doctor Strange sequel hinted that Wanda got rid of all versions of the Book of the Damned, the MCU has never been shy about using multiversal loopholes to further a character’s plot.

The Darkhold is considered to be a higher-level dark-magic power totem and contains infinite knowledge of the dark arts.

Though it is powerful, the Darkhold holds a sinister energy as it corrupts whoever uses it, which was shown through Wanda in Doctor Strange 2.

Marvel

There’s a strong possibility that Wanda didn’t get rid of every Darkhold and kept one for herself to save her life during the destruction of Mount Wundagore.

While Wanda is an incredibly powerful witch on her own, the Book of Sins amplified her powers to levels no magic user had seen before.

While Marvel could bring Wanda back using other ways, such as time travel or multiverse variants, having her bring the Darkhold back into the canon makes the most sense.

Vision Quest trilogy placement explained

Vision Quest is set to be the finale of the WandaVision TV series trilogy.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Vision’s solo journey will act as the third and final part of the trilogy started by WandaVision in 2021.

It will be followed by Agatha All Along, which premieres in September 2024. Although Vision Quest has no official title or release date, the production hopes to start filming in 2025.

Thanks to this information, some fans have speculated that Agatha All Along will sprinkle clues as to what will occur in Vision Quest during its nine-episode run.

WandaVision stans are also hoping this trilogy will open the door to a solo Scarlet Witch movie, which they have been asking for since Wanda appeared in the post-credits sequence of Captain America: Civil War.

In the meantime, you can find out how Agatha All Along connects to Vision Quest when the first episode drops on September 18.

