Is Twilight 6 happening? Fake trailer debunked

Twihards have been obsessing over a Twilight 6 movie trailer — but like Bella’s wedding nightmare in Breaking Dawn Part 1, it’s not real.

There are five Twilight movies, but the notion of a sixth in the hammy yet entertaining supernatural saga is tempting. That’s why ‘The Twilight Saga 6: The New Chapter’ has taken off online.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart have gone from strength to strength in new movies despite the uncool reputation of their vampiric characters in the 2010s, and we still enjoy this guilty pleasure.

While looking for Twilight 6 footage is fruitless — at least right now — a Twilight TV series is coming. But let’s explain the fake teaser that’s fooled people online.

Fake Twilight 6 trailer explained

The Twilight 6 movie trailer is a fake teaser from the YouTube channel ‘KH Studio‘.

Why pull our sparkly legs so cruelly? Well, KH specializes in “concept trailers.” Its admins take existing footage and recut it to make faux materials for films that don’t exist.

They uploaded a Twilight 6 trailer on May 26, 2024, which has racked up almost one million views.

The trailers are a creative exercise. The channel explained in its bio, “The trailer mashups are not only a user-generated form of digital creativity but a way to create anticipation for future releases, working in tandem with current movie trailers. These are derivative works as defined by the United States Copyright Act 17 U.S.C. § 101, and as such, may find protection from copyright claims under the doctrine of fair use.”

YouTube is a breeding ground for fake trailers, so check what you’re watching was uploaded by a verified studio or distributor’s channel if you’re looking for legit footage.

Is Twilight 6 happening?

Twilight 6 is not happening.

Summit Entertainment

For starters, Pattinson would have to be dragged back to Forks kicking and screaming. While some Twilight cast have come around to appreciating the Saga ironically and admitting what it did for their careers, Pattinson has never exactly been enthusiastic.

Stewart also has a prosperous career in indies, most recently starring in Love Lies Bleeding. She was panned during Twilight’s popularity, and it’s probably not on her wish list to return to.

Even if they did want to don the fangs again, there’s no more material to adapt. The Breaking Dawn Part 2 covered the last pages of Stephenie Meyer’s books.

Meyer did release a companion novel, Midnight Sun, which is told from Edward’s perspective during the first book’s events. However, adapting that wouldn’t make sense because in film format we’d be watching the same things we did in the original 2008 movie.

It’s not impossible, but don’t hold your breath. Unlike Bella’s undying hope in New Moon, we need to lay this idea to rest.

Upcoming Twilight projects

There is an upcoming Twilight animated series from Lionsgate TV.

Summit Entertainment

Wyck Godfrey, whose Temple Hill production company produced the movies, and Erik Feig are executive producing. There have been speculative reports that say Meyer is involved in some capacity behind the scenes, too.

There’s not a lot of other information available, but it has been greenlit.

There are no new big-screen adaptations in development. Maybe in a decade or so, one will be announced — it would be out of character for Hollywood to resist a reboot.

