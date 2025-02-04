Final Destination: Bloodlines isn’t far away, and everyone’s wondering if their favourite mortician (aka Tony Todd) will be showing up in the sequel.

After Todd’s death last year, the new movie has been the subject of much speculation. After all, Todd has appeared in almost every installment so far. Is a Final Destination movie without William Bludworth actually worth watching?

Luckily, we may not need to wait to find out. Todd has been rumored to appear in the horror movie sequel since it was greenlit, and since his name is starting to show up on cast lists and in reports, it’s looking like good news.

Article continues after ad

But is it true? Will Todd be making a posthumous cameo? Here’s everything we know.

Is Tony Todd in the new movie?

Yes! In an official press release from Warner Bros., Tony Todd is confirmed to appear in Final Destination: Bloodlines.

Initially, it seemed as though Todd’s involvement in the sequel might have been a rumor.

Article continues after ad

Todd died in November 2024 at 69 years old, but since production took place between March 4 to May 13, 2024, it’s perfectly possible that they were able to shoot scenes involving his character, William Bludworth.

Article continues after ad

What’s more, the official synopsis could be a hint that we’ll be seeing familiar characters from the franchise (those who are still alive, anyway).

“Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all,” it reads.

Of course, we don’t know how he’ll appear. But our guess is that it’ll be in the same vein as the original movies (a brief one-scene and aptly spooky appearance), or perhaps in another voiceover role. More on that below…

Article continues after ad

Who does Todd play in Final Destination?

Tony Todd played the creepy mortician William Bludworth in Final Destination, Final Destination 2, and Final Destination 5. But he also appeared in voice form in Final Destination 3.

Article continues after ad

The only movie he doesn’t appear in is The Final Destination in 2009. (Maybe it’s not a coincidence that this is the lowest-rated movie of the franchise.)

Warner Bros.

He’s the owner of Bludworth Funeral Homes, who Alex meets in the first movie, when he goes to look at the body of his deceased friend. Bludworth is the one who plants the “cheating death” idea, and continuously appears throughout the series to give morbid and mysterious advice and words of warning.

Article continues after ad

It’s become a common fan theory over the years that he has a strong connection to Death, or may even be the Grim Reaper himself.

In Final Destination 3, Todd doesn’t play Bludworth. Instead, he appears in cameo form as the voice of a roller coaster entrance. “You may never return from the Devil’s Flight,” he says. “Try not to scream!”

Final Destination: Bloodlines arrives in theaters on May 16, 2025.

Article continues after ad

For more, find out where to watch the rest of the franchise. You can also check out the scariest-looking movies of 2025, and see what new movies are on streaming this month.