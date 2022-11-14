Is there going to be Season 6 of The Crown?

Chris Tilly has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Newspaper Journalism. He's been writing about Movies and TV for over 20 years, working for the likes of Time Out, IGN, and Fandom. Chris loves Star Wars, Marvel, DC, sci-fi, and especially horror, while he knows maybe too much about Alan Partridge. You can email him here: [email protected]

The Crown returned to Netflix last week for its fifth season, but will it be returning for Season 6? Here’s everything we know about the future of the royal drama.

Season 5 of The Crown dropped on Netflix on November 9, 2022, via 10 episodes that chart the life and times of the Queen Elizabeth II and her family between 1991 and 1997.

The cast was refreshed to reflect the age of the characters they are playing, with Imelda Staunton as The Queen, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Phillip, Dominic West as Prince Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

Events covered over the course of the series include the 1992 fire at Windsor Castle, Prince Andrew’s separation from the Duchess of York, Charles and Diana’s divorce, and the infamous Martin Bashir interview.

Will there be a Season 6 of The Crown?

Yes, there will be a Season 6 of The Crown. The show was originally envisioned as running for six seasons. Then in January 2020 the show’s creator Peter Morgan said The Crown would conclude with Season 5. But six months later he changed his mind via the following statement…

“As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons. To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day – it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail.”

Season 6 will be the first season made after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and also the final run of the series.

What will Season 6 of the series be about?

Season 5 of The Crown did not feature the the final days and tragic death of Princess Diana and Dodi Al Fayed, so that is set to be the major event of Season 6.

Speaking to EW about those scenes, Elizabeth Debicki said: “Peter [Morgan] and the entire crew of this job do their utmost to really handle everything with such sensitivity and truth and complexity, as do the actors.”

“The amount of research and care and conversations and dialogue that happen over, from a viewer’s perspective, something probably that you would never ever notice is just immense. From that very first meeting [with] Peter, I knew that I’d entered into this space where this was taken seriously [in] a deeply caring way. So that’s my experience of the show.”

Other events that are likely to be featured in the show include the deaths of Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother, William and Kate’s relationship, the Queen’s Golden Jubilee, and Charles and Camilla’s wedding.

When can you watch Season 6 of The Crown?

Season 6 of The Crown will probably launch in November 2023. The show is currently shooting, and doesn’t yet have an official release date, but we can make an educated guess by looking at the show’s history on Netflix.

Every season of The Crown thus far has dropped towards the end of a calendar year. Season 1, 3, 4, and 5 were all November releases, while Season 2 first streamed in December.

So the smart money is on Season 6 of The Crown launching at the end of 2023, and probably sometime in November.

The Crown Seasons 1-5 are currently available to stream on Netflix.