Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Will there be a Werewolf by Night 2? The MCU horror special has dropped on Disney+, so let’s break down whether fans can expect a sequel.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s small-screen expansion has been enormous. In the space of less than two years, we’ve had eight TV shows, with She-Hulk set to reach its season finale next week.

Werewolf by Night is something new for the franchise, though. It’s not a movie, nor is it a series – it’s a TV special, or as it’s officially known, a “Marvel Studios Special Presentation.”

As fans dive in today, they may be left wondering: is there going to be a Werewolf by Night 2, or some form of follow-up? We’re here to answer that as best we can.

Spoilers for Werewolf by Night to follow…

Is Werewolf by Night 2 happening?

Werewolf by Night 2 hasn’t been confirmed at the time of writing – however, it’s clear the special is being seen as somewhat of a launchpad for other monsters in the MCU, so a return in the future isn’t out of the question.

Speaking to The Direct, Marvel producer Brian Gay teased more Marvel monster outings after Werewolf by Night, saying: “I think one of the very cool things about the special is it’s just peeling back the corner of monsters in the MCU, right?

“So there’s not just the monsters that are part of Werewolf by Night, but the ones that were up on the wall, there’s some of that artwork as well.

“What all this lends to is the idea that for centuries there have been monsters within the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and they’ve been being tracked or hunted or kept at bay by these hunter.”

Disney+

As for the future of Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal), aka Werewolf by Night, it’s unclear whether he’ll return – but Gay is open to the idea.

“What I will say is we put it at the end of that, that both Jack and Elsa [Bloodstone, played by Laura Donnelly] are totally changed and in a space that they did not expect to find themselves in,” he told Screen Rant.

“I would love to see them both pop up, but I’m gonna be honest with you, you saw Jack, I don’t think he knows where he’s going tomorrow, I don’t know that he has a grand plan of what to do next.

“So, with that in mind, I’m excited, and I hope that we will see them again, but I don’t know that either of those characters yet knows exactly where their path is leading. I think this is just the beginning to set you up and make you wonder what’s gonna happen with Jack and Elsa, and I’m wondering the same thing.”

Werewolf by Night is available to stream on Disney+ now. You can sign up to Disney+ here.