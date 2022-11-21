Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

Is there going to be a Slumberland 2? Slumberland, starring Jason Momoa, is the newest whimsical film on the block to delight audiences, but will there be a sequel on Netflix?

Slumberland is the newest film to take Netflix by storm, namely because it stars Aquaman lead Jason Momoa.

The film’s synopsis is as thus: “A young girl discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of Slumberland, and with the help of an eccentric outlaw, she traverses dreams and flees nightmares, with the hope that she will be able to see her late father again.”

The film has been popular enough with viewers that a sequel come be a potential, so will there be a Slumberland 2?

Is Slumberland 2 on the way to Netflix?

Alas, currently there is no confirmation of Slumberland 2 by Netflix. And we likely won’t get any news until Netflix sees how well the film does in terms of viewers.

Viewership is very important when it comes to a franchise getting renewed on Netflix, so it will all depend on whether or not the public like Slumberland enough to warrant a sequel. But considering that the film’s trailer currently has over eight million views on YouTube, we can bet that lots of people have tuned in.

In an interview with Screen Rant, director Francis Lawrence teased other dreams he’d like to explore he got to make a sequel. “Ideally, we get to make another one, and then we can come up with a bunch of new dreams for that, but there were definitely some other dreams that were really interesting,” he said.

“There was one that took place in the Old West that was in the script for a long time, and I’d like to revisit that one because it was really clever. The dreamer and the concept of this Western town were really clever. It would be really fun.”

In an interview with Collider, Momoa said he was “manifesting” not just Slumberland 2, but a third movie too.

What would be the plot of Slumberland 2?

The second film will likely lead on from the first. In the movie, young Nemo (Marlow Barkley) enters Slumberland and forms a connection with Flip (Jason Momoa). After losing her father, this magical world is far more appealing to her than the real one, and she’d rather spend time with Flip rather than her Uncle Phillip (Chris O’Dowd).

The second film could therefore go more into her relationship with Uncle Phillip, and perhaps Phillip could even re-become friends with Flip, as the two do share similarities and used to have a connection.

There could be a Narnia type situation, in which Nemo grows up and forgets Slumberland, only to rediscover it later. Or it could even cover a different child coming into Slumberland for different reasons. The possibilities are endless!

When would Slumberland 2 come out?

As there has been no confirmation of a Slumberland sequel, we cannot say when it would potentially come out. If it were to be announced soon, we can imagine that with filming and post production, the film would likely not come out for another two years.

It would probably also come out during the holiday season again, since the film is very whimsical.

Slumberland is currently available to stream on Netflix.