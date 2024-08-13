Is Sigourney Weaver in Alien Romulus? Cameo chances explained

Ellen Ripley is one of the all-time great cinematic heroes, and she’s been involved in almost every Alien movie. However, timeline issues made a cameo appearance in Romulus troublesome.

Sigourney Weaver first stepped into Ripley’s (rather cool, we might add) sneakers on board the Nostromo in 1979’s original Ridley Scott film. Though it was made in the 70s, the horror movie is set in 2122.

At the end of her battle with a ‘perfect organism’, Ripley smartly enters a stasis pod to await rescue. James Cameron’s Aliens picks up when she’s found 57 years later.

Aside from Xenomorphs, the most frightening thing about the franchise is timeline math. Alien: Romulus isn’t the latest chronologically, which left room for Ripley or her daughter, Amanda, from the game Alien: Isolation. However, the Romulus timeline clashes with her beauty sleep.

Sigourney Weaver isn’t in Alien: Romulus because of the franchise’s timeline

Sigourney Weaver couldn’t cameo in Alien: Romulus because Ellen Ripley was in stasis sleep.

According to director Fede Alvarez (via Digital Spy), Romulus takes place around 20 years after the events of Alien. “It was mostly something that made sense for a premise, that it needed to take place a few years after the first one,” he said.

This means it’s before Aliens and well after the events of Prometheus and Covenant. It also places the new movie several years following the survival horror game Isolation, which inspired Romulus somewhat.

He added, “When you watch the movie, pay attention, there’s a screen that pops up, there’s a date and a year. That’s the only chance you have. If you miss that screen in the beginning, you miss what year it is.”

Romulus comes fifth in the timeline

The Alien franchise begins with Prometheus in 2089. The latest year we’ve seen on screen is 2381.

The Alien timeline (excluding Alien Vs. Predator, which is no longer considered canon) is as follows:

Prometheus (2089)

Alien: Covenant (2104)

Alien (2122)

Alien: Isolation (2137)

Alien: Romulus (around 2142)

Aliens (2179)

Alien 3 (also 2179, because Ripley cannot catch a break)

Alien: Resurrection (2381)

Amanda Ripley isn’t in Romulus either

Amanda isn’t in Alien: Romulus, although what happened to her after Isolation is debatable.

In the longer director’s cut of Aliens, Ellen is told her daughter Amanda (who we never met in Alien) died of cancer while her mother was in stasis.

Amanda Ripley escaped Sevastopol station and drifted into space at the end of Isolation. Before the credits, a brief flash of light reflected on her space helmet, implying that’s how she was rescued and lived until her death later.

While it would be plausible for Amanda to appear due to the timelines aligning and her being alive, Amanda has never appeared in movies. And because of the general audience’s lack of familiarity, it was always going to be a long shot she’d be referenced (though it would have been cool).

Ultimately, Romulus focuses on original characters instead of bloating itself with cameos, which is a welcome change.

