If you want to binge Severance Season 2 all at once, we have bad news

Praise Kier, because the day we’ve been longing for is almost upon us: the release of Severance Season 2 is nearly here.

It has been a long three years. If you’ve been catching up with Severance Season 1 in time for the second season, count yourself lucky – some of us have been waiting exactly 1011 days (and counting) to find out what happens next in Apple TV’s best show.

This week, our wait will be rewarded – and trust me, you won’t be disappointed (read our five-star review of Season 2 if you’re not convinced).

Article continues after ad

I’m sure you have plenty of questions (what happened to Ms Casey/Gemma and what exactly does O&D do?). I can’t answer those yet, but there’s an easy answer to one question: Is Severance Season 2 dropping all of its episodes?

Is Severance Season 2 dropping all at once?

No, you won’t be able to binge-watch Severance Season 2 when it returns on January 17, 2025. It’s being released on Apple TV+ weekly, so you’ll need to tune in every Thursday night (or Friday morning, depending on where you are).

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This is par for the course on Apple TV+. Unlike Netflix, it hasn’t ever subscribed to the binge model. Its shows have always been released weekly, whether it’s Slow Horses, Masters of the Air, and yes, even Severance.

It has occasionally released multiple episodes at one time; The Morning Show launched with three episodes, much like For All Mankind, Servant, and Defending Jacob.

The first season of Severance premiered with two episodes. Sadly, this isn’t the case for Season 2, so you’ll only be able to watch one episode this week.

Article continues after ad

However, there’s a silver lining: Season 2 has 10 episodes, which is one more compared to the first season.

Make sure you keep our Severance Season 2 release schedule bookmarked. Until it premieres, check out our list of the best TV shows of 2024 and which shows you need to watch in 2025.