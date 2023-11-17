Director Taika Waititi’s next movie – light-hearted sports film Next Goal Wins – is now in theaters. But is Next Goal Wins based on a true story?

In recent weeks, Taika Waititi has been in the news for other reasons, including his upcoming Star Wars movie and his official ruling out of being involved in Thor 5.

However, his latest movie Next Goal Wins is now in cinemas in the US, with the UK release not until December 29, 2023.

Article continues after ad

While North American fans sink their teeth into the new sports drama, is Next Goal Wins based on a true story? Here’s what we know.

Article continues after ad

Is Next Goal Wins based on a true story?

Yes, Next Goal Wins is based on a true story.

The film primarily follows the same pattern as the 2014 British documentary of the same name, directed by Mike Brett and Steve Jamison.

In the documentary, Dutch coach Thomas Rongen attempts the nearly impossible task of turning the American Samoa soccer team from perennial losers into winners.

Article continues after ad

This carries through in Waititi’s fictional version of events, following the American Samoa soccer team. Rongen is also the character at the center of the 2023 movie.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Unlike the documentary, Next Goal Wins has more of a light-hearted touch, which Waititi explained during an interview was intentional.

Article continues after ad

“For good reason, there needs to be respect,” Waititi told AP. “But I think Polynesian, Pasifika people, we’re very self-deprecating. We like to laugh at ourselves. If this was made by a Westerner or was a white-led film, it would be just too respectful and the kind of saccharine bullsh*. That’s the reason Native Americans have been misrepresented for so long in film.

Article continues after ad

“It’s not because it’s not an authentic portrayal of what they look like. They’re always portrayed as stoic, mysterious, quiet, wise characters who speak in sage advice passed down by ancestors. It’s like, god, what a boring existence if that’s the way you live. And it’s not the way we live.

Article continues after ad

“This is why I really believe films about cultures need to be made by people from that culture or who have at least lived amongst that culture.”

Article continues after ad

Next Goal Wins comes to theaters on November 17. Check out our other TV & Movies hubs below:

Avatar 3 | Batman: The Brave And The Bold | Beetlejuice 2 | Blade | Deadpool 3 | Dune 2 | Gladiator 2 | Mission: Impossible 8 | Mortal Kombat 2 | Beyond the Spider-Verse | Superman: Legacy | Thunderbolts | Venom 3 | Wicked | 1923 Season 2 | Citadel Season 2 | Daredevil: Born Again | Euphoria Season 3 | Severance Season 2 | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Last of Us Season 2 | The Mandalorian Season 4 | The Penguin | The Sandman Season 2 | The White Lotus Season 3 | Wednesday Season 2 | Yellowjackets Season 3