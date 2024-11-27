Is Moana a demigod after Moana 2? What her tattoos mean

At the end of Moana 2, Moana undergoes a huge upgrade from being a wayfinder – but does that mean she’s a demigod now? (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

In the original Moana, the young adventurer moves tides to become a wayfinder for her people. In the new movie, she’s a seasoned explorer. However, when the future of her people is threatened, she must undergo her most dangerous challenge yet to find the people of the ocean.

Along the way, she meets up once again with her demigod buddy, Maui. The two work together to battle against the vengeful god Nalo, as well as locate the sunken island of Motufetu.

They succeed, but not without a cost. At the end of the movie, Moana almost loses her life, but she comes out on the other side rather differently. So, does that mean she’s been upgraded to god-level? Here’s what you need to know.

Is Moana a demigod now?

Yes! At the end of Moana 2, Moana is brought back to life after being struck by Nalo’s lightning, which gives her demigod powers and tattoos of her own.

During the Moana 2 ending, Moana dives down to the island of Motufetu. She reaches it and touches the surface, reawakening the island. But she’s struck by lightning just seconds later. When Maui dives down, he finds her body.

The ocean creates an air bubble around them, and Maui sings to Moana. The chanting causes her ancestors to appear around them, including her grandmother. She starts singing too, and together, they bring Moana back to life.

Disney

When she awakens, she has tattoos with intricate patterns like Maui’s up her left arm. Her oar also appears, with similar glowing etchings.

When they arrive back at the surface and pull the island from the water, Moana looks at her tattoos and asks Maui: “Does this mean…”, to which he replies, “Yes.”

In other words, yes Moana is now a demigod! Although we don’t see her showcase the same powers as Maui (shape-shifting, superhuman strength, etc.), it does mean that she could have these same abilities, and will utilize them if there are further movies with the two characters.

She doesn’t have as many tattoos as Maui, but the older demigod earned his over time by performing godly acts, meaning there’s still plenty of opportunity for Moana to adorn herself with more. (She may even get her own mini-animated version of herself too!)

Much like Maui’s mystical hook, the oar is also likely to contain powers of its own. And, considering its importance to her in human life, it may go on to become a symbol of her powers and intent.

How do you become a demigod?

It all depends on which mythology you’re looking at, but in Moana 2, Moana gets her demigod powers after being brought back to life.

In some versions of demigods, you can become one after being given divine status after death. Given that Moana has a connection with the ocean and she risked her life in an attempt to unite the people of the ocean, this must earn her demigod status.

Walt Disney Co.

Maui, on the other hand, has a different story. The actual god (Māui) in Hawaiian mythology was made a demigod after his parents abandoned him as a baby, and the gods took pity on him. He then earns his tattoos after performing miracles.

For more, take a look at the Moana 2 post-credits scene explained. You can also keep an eye on other upcoming movies, like the live-action Moana and the Lilo & Stitch remake.