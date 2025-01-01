Is Missing You based on a true story? The truth behind new Netflix series

Missing You is the latest binge-worthy Netflix series, centered on a twist-filled plot involving detectives, deaths, and dating apps – but is it based on a true story?

It’s a fair enough question to ask. Out of all the new true crime documentaries to drop each month, you’ll often find some sort of love scandal at the heart of at least one title.

In Missing You, the plot centers around Detective Kat Donovan, who is shocked to discover her ex-fiancé Josh on a dating app – more than a decade after he ghosted her.

Although it’s fictional, elements of the new TV show certainly feel like a story ripped from the headlines. Could a similar real-life mystery lurk beneath the surface of Missing You’s twisty plot?

Missing You is based on a Harlan Coben novel

In short, no. Missing You isn’t based on a true story, but it is adapted from Harlan Coben’s best-selling novel of the same name.

The American author has published 35 books and counting, specializing in thriller mysteries dealing with topics like buried secrets, murders, and betrayals.

In other words, they make for great TV and film adaptations, which has been proven by his deal with Netflix.

In 2018, he signed a five-year agreement for his books to be adapted into Netflix shows, with Coben serving as executive producer on each one, and this was extended by another four years in 2022.

Although they’re not known for being high-brow television, each adaptation has been a certified ratings hit.

Missing You, which dropped on January 1, 2025, is the latest to join Netflix’s Harlan Coben collection, alongside:

Safe

The Woods

The Innocent

Gone for Good

Stay Close

Hold Tight

The Stranger

Fool Me Once

Coben does take inspiration from real life

Although all of his novels are fictional, certain characters have been inspired by real people. For example, he revealed on his website that “Win is loosely based on my college roommate, though in real life, he is less, er, psychotic than his fictional counterpart.”

Similarly, the idea for Fool Me Once’s Maya, who experiences flashbacks from her time in the military, also came from a real person.

In a conversation with CBS Mornings, Coben explained, “I met one of the very first women who flew combat missions in the Middle East and she was so cool, and I said, ‘Man, I want to base a character on that.’”

Similarly, he told the outlet that the idea for Missing You came about after a New York Times article he read and the world of online dating.

And his research didn’t end there, as he even created a fake dating profile, pretending to be a young woman seeking older women to learn more about this world.

“What’s kind of funny is everybody is the same when they’re online,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s how we think we are or how we want to be, but all of us love adventure, we love travel, we want to go to museums.”

When asked what kind of responses he got, Coben confirmed that he didn’t interact with anyone – he was simply there to browse profiles to help understand online dating for his story.

If you’ve watched Missing You until the end, you’ll soon see how his research provided nothing more than context, as the plot contains several twists that go far beyond the usual online dating scenario.

Missing You is streaming on Netflix now. For more content, check out the TV shows to get excited about in 2025, our ranking of the best series of 2024, and the movies coming to streaming this month.