Is Margot Robbie in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3? James Gunn’s final MCU chapter is here, but fans want to know if the Barbie star appears in the movie.

In our review, we wrote: “A triumphant, beautiful closer for a team we’re devastated to lose, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is one of the best MCU movies ever made.”

Everyone returns for one last ride: Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, and Bradley Cooper as Rocket. Chukwudi Iwuji plays the High Evolutionary, the movie’s despicable villain.

As you’d expect from a Marvel joint, there are a few surprise appearances and A-listers in roles you may not have expected – but is Margot Robbie in it?

Is Margot Robbie in Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

Margot Robbie is not in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Robbie worked with James Gunn on The Suicide Squad, reprising her beloved DCEU role as Harley Quinn. Given the filmmaker’s habit of using past actors from his movies in smaller roles – like Daniela Melchior, Pete Davidson, and Nathan Fillion – some fans may have expected to see her pop up in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

An unfortunate error may also be responsible for leading people astray: if you search for the movie’s cast on Google, Robbie is listed alongside everyone else. In March, Gunn also responded to a fan on Twitter who asked if he’d work with the actress again, writing: “For sure.”

In a 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the director also said Robbie is “probably my favorite actor I’ve ever worked with… what’s so great about Margot is that she’s just so good on so many different fronts.

“She’s a fantastic actor, she’s a fantastic comedian, and she’s a fantastic athlete. I just love working with her. She’s a great person, who doesn’t have an ego.”

Alas, she definitely isn’t in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 – but she has been attached to another MCU movie: Fantastic Four.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is in cinemas now. You can read our review here, while for more on the movie, head to our dedicated GOTG page, or check out the below articles…

