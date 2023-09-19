Is Loki a villain? Marvel fans divided by Season 2 BTS look

Loki’s executive producer referred to the God of Mischief as a “villain,” which has divided fans who see him as an anti-hero.

Since his on-screen debut in 2012’s The Avengers, Loki has been both a thorn in the side of his contemporaries and beloved by the fandom.

In his solo Marvel series, Loki is placed within a time-traveling government system where he needs to find himself, his purpose, and the person wreaking havoc across multiple timelines.

However, fans have a lot of thoughts surrounding Loki and the show. They see the titular character as a sort of anti-hero. But, as revealed in a behind-the-scenes look at Loki Season 2, one executive has a different outlook on Loki as he labeled him a villain.

Loki executive producer sees Loki as a villain, while fans do not

In a behind-the-scenes look at Loki Season 2, executive producer Kevin R. Wright stated, “Loki has always been a villain, and what we want to explore is also Loki finding what heroism looks like.”

This seemed to rub a lot of fans the wrong way as Loki has proven himself to be a bit of an anti-hero in the MCU as he’s both reigned down destruction (The Avengers) but also made a lot of sacrifices (Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War).

Below are some of the best fan reactions to the news that Loki is now a “villain.”

It’s safe to say that Loki is the traditional anti-hero who isn’t all good or all bad. Therefore, it’s not surprising that fans are upset that he’s being painted into a box.

Find out more about Loki Season 2 here, and be sure to stay updated with all things Marvel.

