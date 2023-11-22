Is Lightning McQueen the GOAT? Hilarious debate goes viral

Sports and movie fans have come together for an important debate: is Lightning McQueen the GOAT?

Everyone will have their own opinion. Some will cite Michael Jordan’s impeccable basketball career and worldwide, generation-crossing fame. Others will point to Tom Brady and his seven Super Bowl wins, Lionel Messi being considered the best football player of all time, or Roger Federer and Serena Williams’ domination of tennis. Tiger Woods, LeBron James, and Muhammad Ali are also contenders.

For some, there’s a name deserving more respect in the GOAT discussion: Lightning McQueen, the ka-chowing seven-time Piston Cup winner… who’s also the fictional, anthropomorphic speedster from the Cars franchise.

The debate came to a head with a heated, hilarious exchange between Stephen A. Smith and a listener who dared to proclaim McQueen as the greatest of all time.

Lightning McQueen GOAT debate goes viral in amazing Stephen A. Smith clip

During a recent episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, the host was taking live calls from viewers when Danny in Wisconsin came on the air.

“When you think about the GOAT of sports… where do you rank a guy like Lightning McQueen with seven Piston Cups?” he asked, in a clip that’s amassed more than five million views.

With little-to-no hesitation, Smith delivered a scathing rebuttal to anyone who believes McQueen is deserving of such a title. “I would tell you, he wouldn’t be the GOAT… When you talk about Strip ‘The King’ Weathers and Lightning McQueen, they’re both tied with seven Piston Cups. How can you be the GOAT if you’ve got something tied with you? Sorry, that ain’t going to work,” he argued.

Smith then accused Danny of trying to “catch him” with Strip’s racing record. “You didn’t think I knew about Cars, did you? You slept on a brother,” he said, goading the caller as he tried to explain himself.

“Strip Weathers has seven Piston Cups. I am not about to sit and argue with a grown-ass man about the movie Cars… you should have brought me someone who didn’t have as many Piston Cups,” he said, then asking why he didn’t choose to argue about something like Fast & Furious.

Danny doubled down, saying Cars is “real to little kids” – cueing Smith’s fake, but hysterical wrath. “You’re not a little kid! You’re 21. You would have a point if you were seven years old [and] calling me. What are you doing, wearing a diaper?” he screamed, before hanging up on Danny.

McQueen just wanted to give us a little sizzle, but Smith delivered fiery fury with his unexpected knowledge of Cars lore. Let’s hope Danny has learned the error of his ways – or perhaps he’ll return to the show for a rematch.

