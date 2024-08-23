Is the Katseye documentary scripted? Pop Star Academy explained

Plenty of laughter and tears went into the formation of the girl group Katseye, as documented in Netflix’s Pop Star Academy, leading to questions about whether it was scripted.

The new documentary series examines the formation of what’s touted as the first “global girl group.” The process saw execs from K-pop machine HYBE and US record label Geffen select a group of contestants from across the globe to undergo rigorous K-pop-style training and compete to bag a spot in the final lineup.

Following the format of shows like Making the Band and Rock School, the final 20 candidates took part in the reality series The Debut: Dream Academy, completing missions that aimed to show their singing and dancing abilities, as well as their star power.

While the members of Katseye have already made their debut, Pop Star Academy: Katseye takes viewers behind the scenes to show what really went down in the run-up to the competition, with plenty of highs and lows along the way.

Is Pop Star Academy: Katseye scripted?

The Netflix docu-series is unscripted, meaning the drama and the emotions are all real. However, executives involved in the process admitted to using tactics to help create more of a storyline.

This became evident in Episode 6 when the remaining trainees were shown what was supposed to be private interviews in which they selected five of their peers for their “ideal debut group.”

Additionally, they were initially led to believe they were in training, only to discover later down the line that they’d be in a survival show. And when fan voting came into effect, they were shown where they ranked after the missions.

In the following episode of Pop Star Academy, HxG president Mitra explains that they wanted to create a “more compelling storyline,” adding, “We just wanted to up the ante a bit. It’s a survival show, and you have to create that drama.

“But we truly tried to do it in a way that wasn’t disrespectful. But when it was all said and done, I understood why many of the girls were hurt, because they did feel that they were betraying their sisters, if you will.”

She goes on to say, “Some people didn’t like it, but a lot of people loved it. It was one of our highest-rating view counts because people were really into it.”

So, in that sense, you could say that some of the situational drama in Pop Star Academy: Katseye was created, but everything the group goes through and what they say is real.

It didn’t stop viewers from speculating, however, with one going as far as to say it “was so scripted it’s infuriating to watch.” They went on to accuse the docu-series of being an “underdog story” for Manon while painting “Sophia and Lara as some mean girls.”

“Personally I think this documentary would have been better off not being a thing,” they continued. “It’s so incredibly scripted and trying too hard to make it way too dramatic and I know it’s for entertainment purposes but it’s a no from me personally.”

But for the most part, viewers didn’t feel this way, with one replying to the thread, “I don’t think it’s scripted at all.

“I think that both Manon and the other girls were put in situations that happen very frequently during the trainee period and fans simply can’t handle actually seeing it play out on camera. I’m sure there are plenty of idols who can relate to both sides of that conflict.”

Another said, “People have bad days. It happens. Obviously the editing will make it worse than it seems. But it’s not scripted.”

A third pointed out the difference between scripted shows and “pushing a narrative,” writing, “Scripted means they set a story in advance and then the group acted in accordance to that story…

“As with any reality show, the show’s producers usually come up with a narrative based on whatever is happening and control the narrative that they want via the editing.”

Will there be a Season 2?

Although Netflix hasn’t announced Pop Star Academy Season 2, in August 2024, HYBE revealed its growth plans, which include an intention to introduce new US-based artists after Katseye.

The company told its shareholders, “To ensure the competitiveness of our business portfolio in the medium- to long-term, we have decided to implement HYBE 2.0, a strategy that includes both business structure and governance transformation.”

And introducing more American idols is part of this new strategy. If another group did go ahead, there’s all the chance that it could lead to a second season of Dream Academy and the accompanying Netflix docu-series.

While this is all speculation at this point, fans are already sharing their wishes for what’s next. For some, that means learning more about what happened to the Katseye members – Manon, Sophia, Yoonchae, Lara, Daniela, and Megan – after they were selected.

Taking to Reddit, one wrote, “I think this series would’ve benefited from another episode of the girls as Katseye. I know the girls have grown a lot as a group this past year, and it’s a shame they chose not to show it.”

Another said on X/Twitter, “I hope Season 2 is about Katseye’s journey. Their training after Dream Academy.”

However, one speculated whether a new installment might involve a boy group. “I know it’s so early to tell but since Katseye is all of a sudden doing very well, do you think there will be a Season 2 of Dream Academy with boys?” they asked. “I think there will be in the next couple years.”

Pop Star Academy: Katseye is streaming on Netflix now. If you’re looking for fresh content, check out the new TV shows out this month, as well as the best series of 2024 so far and the top binge-worthy shows to add to your watchlist.