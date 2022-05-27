Is Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers in Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Rumors have been circulating that Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers would appear in new Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi. And today we got confirmation that the rock star does indeed play a character in the Disney+ show. Just BEWARE OF SPOILERS below if you want to find out who.

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi dropped today, featuring the return of Ewan McGregor as the title character, as well as Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader.

But unless you were paying close attention to the Star Wars rumor mill, you might not know that legendary bassist Flea also pops up in both episodes of the show.

Advertisement

Since making his acting debut in punk classic Suburbia, Flea has appeared in a pair of Back to the Futures, The Big Lebowski, and more recently Baby Driver. But this is his first journey to a galaxy far, far away.

Who does Flea play in Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Obi-Wan Kenobi spoilers ahead…

Flea plays a character called Vect Nokru in Obi-Wan Kenobi, who we first meet spying on young Princess Leia in the woods outside her palace on Alderaan.

Read More: Hayden Christensen wants Darth Vader spinoff.

When they come face-to-face, Vect greets her with a “Hello Princess!” He and his henchman then chase Leia through the forest, before capturing and kidnapping her.

Leia stands up to Nokru on his ship, and tells him she isn’t afraid, to which he responds “Give it time.”

Advertisement

Who is Vect Nokru working for?

Vect is working for Reva (Moses Ingram), a single-minded Inquisitor hunting for Obi-Wan. Nokru succeeds in capturing the Jedi for his boss, imprisoning Kenobi on his ship

Read More: Ewan and Hayden on their Jedi Brotherhood.

But having punched Obi-Wan in the gut, Vect is quickly overpowered by the Jedi, and Kenobi escapes.

This upsets the Grand Inquisitor, and what follows suggests that while Flea’s cameo was fun, these two episodes are the last we’ll see of Vect Nokru in the Star Wars universe going forward.