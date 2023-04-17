Denis Villeneuve, the filmmaker behind Dune and Prisoners, could be directing the next James Bond movie, according to a new rumor.

Daniel Craig’s tenure as 007 came to an end with 2021’s No Time To Die, an explosive, emotional farewell for one of the best actors to ever don the tux.

Nearly two years later, speculation has been ramping up around who’ll be cast as the next Bond, as well as what shape the movie will take; will it be a complete reboot, will anyone reprise their roles, will there be a much younger Bond, and who’ll direct it?

While production on Bond 26 is likely at least a year away, if not more, a new rumor suggests a filmmaker has already been eyed to take on the movie.

Is Denis Villeneuve directing the next James Bond movie?

The honest answer: we don’t know, but a new rumor from World of Reel and DeuxMois claims Denis Villeneuve is the “frontrunner.”

“The search is still on for the next James Bond actor, but the hunt for the next 007 director is well underway and none other than Denis Villeneuve seems to be the frontrunner at the moment,” the outlet wrote.

“Although DeuxMoi is not the most reliable of sources, they are reporting on what I’ve also been hearing since January, that Villeneuve is the #1 target for Bond producer Barbara Broccoli.”

Villeneuve, who’s known for his work on Prisoners, Sicario, Blade Runner 2049, and more, has spoken about how eager he’d be to step behind the camera on the James Bond franchise. “Frankly – and I cannot believe I would say that – but the answer would be a massive yes,” he said during an earlier appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“I would deeply love to one day make a James Bond movie. It’s a character that I’ve been with – like everybody – since my childhood. I have massive affection for Bond.

“It would be a big challenge for people to try and reboot it after what Daniel did. What Daniel Craig brought to Bond was so unique and strong and probably unmatchable. He’s the ultimate James Bond. I can’t wait to see Cary’s movie. I’m very excited. I’m one of the biggest Bond fans.”

We’ll update this space when we know more. In the meantime, find out everything we know about Bond 26 here.