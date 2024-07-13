As House of the Dragon continues to show off the intense bond between the Targaryens and their dragons, some fans are wondering if Game of Thrones featured the only fireproof member of the house in Daenerys.

Before House of the Dragon began, viewers were introduced to Daenerys Targaryen, the only dragonrider in the world of Game of Thrones.

However, since the spinoff began and fans could see other members of House Targaryen interact with their dragons, some have started to wonder if Daenerys is the member amongst them who is not hurt by fire.

Article continues after ad

Daenerys’ fire immunity played a significant role in her quest for power in Game of Thrones, but does anyone else in her family share this ability? Here’s everything we know.

Is Daenerys the only fireproof Targaryen?

No, Daenerys is not the only fireproof Targaryen, as she is not technically fireproof.

At the end of Game of Thrones Season 1, Daenerys entered Khal Drogo’s fire pyre with her three dragon eggs and emerged hours later without a scratch on her body.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After this event, she received the title of ‘The Unburnt’ as tales of her surviving the fire spread amongst the Seven Kingdoms.

However, Daenerys is technically not fireproof, as the incident with her dragons was a one-time magic-infused moment.

HBO

Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon author George R.R. Martin went so far as to confirm this fact to Men’s Health, “Targaryens are not immune to fire! The birth of Dany’s dragons was unique, magical, wondrous, a miracle. She is called The Unburnt because she walked into the flames and lived. But her brother sure as hell wasn’t immune to that molten gold.”

Article continues after ad

While Daenerys’ fiery triumph may have started the rumor that the Targaryens can’t be burned, small moments from both shows help to prove that this claim is false.

In Game of Thrones Season 1, Daenerys’ brother, Viserys, was killed when a fiery pot of molten gold was poured on his head.

Article continues after ad

Jon Snow, a Targaryen by blood, was burned by fire after touching a flaming torch when fighting a White Walker in Season 2.

And finally, Daemon Targaryen still sports scar tissue on his neck as a result of a flaming arrow he was shot with during the battle of the Stepstones in House of the Dragon.

Article continues after ad

Thanks to all these pieces of evidence, it’s clear Daenerys’ Season 1 walk through fire was a fluke, and the members of House Targaryen are as susceptible to fire-based injuries as anyone else in this universe.

For more dragons, check out our guides on Balerion the Black Dread and Vermithor, and make sure you keep up with our House of the Dragon Season 2 release schedule.